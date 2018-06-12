M&A Attorney Lisa Holter Joins Avisen Legal

Holter has a strong business background. Prior to practicing law, her professional background was in corporate finance, where she worked in the financial planning and cash management areas of Fortune 500 companies. According to Holter: "Avisen's platform is a great fit for my business clients, who want senior-level attention and personalized service delivered efficiently."

Avisen is also welcomes Diana Griffin to the team as a legal assistant. Diana, a U.S. Army veteran and a recent graduate of Arizona State University brings her unique military, Intelligence Analysis, risk assessment and mitigation experience to serving Avisen's clients. Diana enjoys sporting events, except basketball, and paintball tournaments. Diana will be pursuing her Post-Baccalaureate degree in paralegal studies at Hamline University starting this Fall.

According to Kim Lowe, one of Avisen's founding shareholders and its CFO: "We are excited to have Lisa and Diana join us. Lisa brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. Her practice will mesh well with Avisen's existing clients. In addition, Lisa adds dimension to our bench of experienced deal lawyers. Diana's unique background and experience helps us to better serve our clients. Plus, she has the necessary skills to help us survive the Zombie Apocalypse."

Avisen Legal was founded in August 2017 when a group of experienced business lawyers came together to bring curiosity, passion, creativity and fun…yes, even fun, to the legal services they provide to clients. As a business law boutique, Avisen Legal brings a team of highly capable transactional and C-Suite lawyers who deliver high-quality, efficiency and value. Additional information about Avisen Legal can be found at http://www.avisenlegal.com/.

