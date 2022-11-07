M&A Cyber Due Diligence Redefined

PacketWatch Launches a Progressive 7-Step Program to Help Attorneys and Their Clients Identify and Eradicate Cybersecurity Risk

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PacketWatch launched a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services for midsized enterprises considering a merger or acquisition. The cost-effective PacketWatch M&A solution for buyers and sellers starts with non-invasive steps that increase in intensity as indicators of compromise or risk are uncovered. The progressive approach, blend of human and artificial intelligence, industry-standard cybersecurity frameworks, and concierge-style client experience set this methodology apart from traditional M&A cyber due diligence efforts.

"We set out to proactively redefine the cyber due diligence process with input from our law firm partners," said Chuck Matthews, CEO of PacketWatch. "Most companies try to use questionnaires and internal people to assess their cyber maturity. The result is inefficient and often inconclusive. Without the proper tools and experience, it is practically impossible to determine whether the organization has already experienced a cybersecurity incident. An advanced persistent threat isn't something visible to the naked or untrained eye."

Cost is one of the primary reasons companies try to assess their own security posture. But when it comes to investment risk and liability, stakeholders of $50 million to $1 billion organizations will want an expert opinion and quantitative data. The PacketWatch progressive approach aligns the cost of the cybersecurity analysis with the size and scope of the M&A transaction and the degree of risk discovered.

"The demand for M&A cyber due diligence has grown exponentially over the last few years as companies experience the impact of undiscovered cyber risk from previous transactions," said Jeff Beall, Vice President of Business Development at PacketWatch. "More and more lawyers are beginning to understand that the 'blind spot' exists and need us to quantify or fix it."

The PacketWatch M&A Cyber Due Diligence Service Suite leverages a unique set of open-source and proprietary tools combined with diverse military, law enforcement, enterprise, and national security experience. The team specializes in detecting and eradicating security vulnerabilities, threats, and risks that others may miss.

The 7-Steps in the M&A Cyber Due Diligence approach are:

Cybersecurity Framework Review Cyber Risk Assessment Active Vulnerability Assessment Compromise Assessment/Threat Hunt Security Controls Validation Monitoring and Incident Response Post-Acquisition Security Services

"The services themselves are foundational, but the way our highly-experienced team holistically integrates and executes them makes all the difference," adds Beall. "Having our cybersecurity experts on your M&A due diligence team will ensure that cyber-related risks are identified, well-documented, and in cases where the target organization is cooperative, eradicated."

To learn more about the PacketWatch M&A Cyber Due Diligence Service Suite, visit www.packetwatch.com or request an appointment with Jeff Beall.

About PacketWatch

The PacketWatch team detects and eliminates security risks that others may miss. Our senior cybersecurity experts work directly with our clients to establish an Active Defense with packet-level data and actionable threat intelligence to extend network visibility beyond a traditional perimeter. With daily threat hunting and exceptional collaboration, we help enterprise and midsized clients understand their adversaries and campaign tactics better than they ever imagined. PacketWatch incident response services are endorsed by prominent law firms, private equity groups, and cybersecurity companies, nationally. While the right tools are essential, we believe that people ultimately respond to incidents, remediate security gaps, and restore confidence in an organization's cybersecurity defenses. Get immediate help with an incident by calling 1-800-864-4667 or learn more about our cybersecurity services at www.packetwatch.com.

