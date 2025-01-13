M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) Represents Greater Boston Long Term Care Pharmacy in Their Sale to Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA), a boutique investment bank focused on the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce the sale of Greater Boston Long Term Care Pharmacy, a leading provider of pharmacy services to community-based group homes and assisted living facilities throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The company was acquired by Tarrytown Expocare, the country's leading Intellectual Developmental Disabilities and Behavioral Health Long Term Care pharmacy provider with locations in 31 states.

MAHA served as the company's exclusive sell-side advisor led by Mike Moran, Managing Director and Mike Abud, Senior Associate.

"Working with the Greater Boston Long Term Care Pharmacy team was a privilege. The sale was also a significant accomplishment for MAHA as the transaction was our first as registered agents of a broker dealer, a milestone we achieved in July (2024)," said Mike Moran. The sale of Greater Boston Long Term Care occurred in Q4 2024.

Testimonial: Support Through every Step of the M&A Process

"Mike and his team were incredibly supportive during the entirety of the process and worked diligently to bring us together with a buyer who shares our values. I highly recommend Mike and his team if you are considering the sale of your company," said Mike Wessenberg, CEO of Greater Boston Long Term Care Pharmacy.

Overcoming Challenges in Healthcare Transactions

Navigating the healthcare M&A landscape can be particularly challenging, as this deal demonstrated. The acquisition involved multiple layers of regulatory approvals and coordination between the pharmacy's leadership and clinical staff to ensure a smooth handoff. Throughout the process, MAHA worked daily to facilitate communication and help foster a strong working relationship between both parties.

With MAHA's involvement, Greater Boston Long Term Care Pharmacy and Tarrytown Expocare Pharmacy were able to consummate a transaction, reflecting a shared commitment to providing excellent care and efficient pharmacy services.

About M&A Healthcare Advisors:

MAHA is a boutique merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory group, focused on the lower-middle market healthcare industry. Their core purpose is to provide comprehensive, efficient, and committed transactional support for emerging or established, lower-middle market healthcare businesses.

The founders at M&A Healthcare Advisors have sold companies in a variety of healthcare segments including Behavioral Health, Autism Services, I/DD, Hospice, Home Health, Home Care, Private Duty, Physician Practices, Physical Therapy, Staffing/Medical Recruiting, Facility-Based Care, Labs, Not-for-Profits, and all types of Pharmacy. MAHA's full suite of services includes Sell-Side Representation, M&A Hourly Consulting, Expert Valuations, and other Investment Banking services.

