M&A, Investment Trends and Opportunities in the Global Mobility Space, 2017-2018 - eHailing, Ridesharing, Traditional Carsharing and Peer-to-Peer Carsharing

This study focuses on key investments and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activities that have supported the market to grow and expand globally since 2010.

Investors in various capacities, including private equity firms, leading global automotive OEMs and technology companies have shown keen interest in businesses within the shared mobility space. Also, the toughening market competition and fight for survival in established regions have led to strong strategic alliances and acquisitions among small-scale and large-scale mobility players.

The global shared mobility market has been expanding at a tremendous pace. With growing demand for shared mobility business models over the last few years, the overall market has paved way for numerous innovative startups in this space. Shared mobility has not only provided solutions to tackle growing congestion and pollution in cities, but has also successfully offered more economical and convenient methods of commute for the everyday traveler.

While it has been realized that shared mobility is the future of transportation globally, efforts to sustain and grow toward the shared mobility vision has never been so strong. With technology playing a vital role in bringing about this revolution, traditional automotive companies, and transport operators have seen technology companies take advantage of this huge opportunity to enter the market.

Investments, mergers and acquisitions have played a major role as the shared mobility industry now pushes for further innovation and growth.

Research Highlights

Some key drivers for M&As and investment activity include the need to scale business at a rapid pace, fight for market share, need for future technology capabilities, speed-to-market, reduction in Research and Development (R&D) spend and generation of new revenue streams to maximize returns.

This study covers 4 major business models that have been disruptive in the mobility space: eHailing, ridesharing, traditional carsharing and peer-to-peer carsharing. The primary focus of this study is to understand the investment and acquisition trends across these business models globally and what can be expected as an outcome going forward.

The study analyzes the investment activities by key market participants, which include shared mobility operators, OEMs, technology companies, and venture capitalists that are playing a significant role in being a part of the shared mobility industry today.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key criteria that venture capitalists and potential investors look into while investing in start-ups? Why do they attract more investments compared to established organizations?

What are the key markets for start-ups to venture into and what are the key trends in those markets?

What are the OEM investment patterns in the mobility space?

What are the different mobility value chains and what are the business models of key participants?

What are the future trends in the shared mobility market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

List of Companies in the Mobility Ecosystem

Global Mobility Investments

Investments and Acquisitions in Mobility

OEM Acquisitions

Acquisitions by AutoTech and Mobility Businesses

Top Reasons Driving M&A Activities Globally



2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology



3. Overview of the eHailing Market

eHailing Definition, Key Segments and Market Participants

eHailing Global Market Growth

eHailing Investment Activities at a Glance

eHailing Key Deals

Softbank Leading Investments in eHailing

eHailing Future Trends and Opportunities



4. Overview of the Ridesharing Market

Ridesharing Definition, Key Segments, and Market Participants

Ridesharing Global Market Growth

Ridesharing Investment Activities at a Glance

Ridesharing Key Deals

Ridesharing Future Trends and Opportunities



5. Overview of the Carsharing Market

Carsharing Definition, Key Segments, and Market Participants

Carsharing Global Market Growth

Carsharing - Region-wise Key Operator Share, 2017

Carsharing Investment Activities at a Glance

Carsharing Key Deals

Carsharing Future Trends and Opportunities



6. Overview of the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Carsharing Market

P2P Carsharing Definition, Key Segments, and Market Participants

P2P Carsharing Global Market Growth

P2PRegion-wise Key Operator Share, 2017

P2P Carsharing Investment Activities at a Glance

P2P Carsharing Key Deals

P2P Carsharing Future Trends and Opportunities



7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Mobility Business Models

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



8. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer



9. Appendix

Other Companies in Ridesharing - EU

Other Companies in Ridesharing - NA

Other Companies in Carsharing - EU

Other Companies in Carsharing - NA and LATAM

Other Companies in Carsharing - APAC

Other Companies in P2P Carsharing - EU and APAC

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

