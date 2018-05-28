M&A, Investment Trends and Opportunities in the Global Mobility Space, 2017

LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally more than 50 Buyouts Over the Last Two Years and Over $35 Billion Invested in 2017 in Shared Mobility



The global shared mobility market has been expanding at a tremendous pace.With growing demand for shared mobility business models over the last few years, the overall market has paved way for numerous innovative startups in this space.



Shared mobility has not only provided solutions to tackle growing congestion and pollution in cities, but has also successfully offered more economical and convenient methods of commute for the everyday traveler.While it has been realized that shared mobility is the future of transportation globally, efforts to sustain and grow toward the shared mobility vision has never been so strong.



With technology playing a vital role in bringing about this revolution, traditional automotive companies, and transport operators have seen technology companies take advantage of this huge opportunity to enter the market.



Investments, mergers and acquisitions have played a major role as the shared mobility industry now pushes for further innovation and growth.



Research Highlights

This study focuses on key investments and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activities that have supported the market to grow and expand globally since 2010.Investors in various capacities, including private equity firms, leading global automotive OEMs and technology companies have shown keen interest in businesses within the shared mobility space.



Also, the toughening market competition and fight for survival in established regions have led to strong strategic alliances and acquisitions among small-scale and large-scale mobility players.



Some key drivers for M&As and investment activity include the need to scale business at a rapid pace, fight for market share, need for future technology capabilities, speed-to-market, reduction in Research and Development (R&D) spend and generation of new revenue streams to maximize returns.



This study covers 4 major business models that have been disruptive in the mobility space: eHailing, ridesharing, traditional carsharing and peer-to-peer carsharing. The primary focus of this study is to understand the investment and acquisition trends across these business models globally and what can be expected as an outcome going forward.



The study analyzes the investment activities by key market participants, which include shared mobility operators, OEMs, technology companies, and venture capitalists that are playing a significant role in being a part of the shared mobility industry today.



Key Issues Addressed

• What are the key criteria that venture capitalists and potential investors look into while investing in start-ups? Why do they attract more investments compared to established organizations?

• What are the key markets for start-ups to venture into and what are the key trends in those markets?

• What are the OEM investment patterns in the mobility space?

• What are the different mobility value chains and what are the business models of key participants?

• What are the future trends in the shared mobility market?



