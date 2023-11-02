MA Plan Retention Best Practices Deliver 10% Retention Boost YoY

News provided by

Healthrageous

02 Nov, 2023, 12:13 ET

A Best Practice: Merging Nutritious Meals with Digital Engagement to drive health impact and outcomes

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

It's AEP season—a time when Medicare Advantage Plans are in a battle to gain new members. And right now, large marketing teams are executing strategies to coax your members into their plans. In this high-stakes landscape, Healthrageous offers a proven strategy that has driven a 10% boost in member retention, particularly essential for plans operating without a Big Blue Budget.

Continue Reading

Unveiling the Best Practices               

1. Meet Members' Highest Needs One of the greatest challenges facing chronically ill MA plan members is food insecurity. Healthrageous addresses this by providing more than just a meal; we offer a SSBCI-covered benefit that meets the highest needs of this vulnerable population in convenient, heat-and-eat entrees.

2. Engagement That Delivers Healthrageous goes beyond meal delivery by sending personalized health nudges, such as reminders for wellness visits. We boost your members' health knowledge with microlink connections to important and timely health resources. These messages have a higher open rate compared to generic MA plan notifications, reinforcing the member's trust in the food provider.

3. Quality Vs. "Fresh" While fresh food has its merits, Healthrageous focuses on long-lasting, frozen entrees. These meals offer the dual benefits of health and convenience, essential for chronically ill members.

The ROI: More Than Just Numbers

Healthrageous isn't just about retention; it's a secret weapon that drives real ROI, boost CAHPS scores and consistently improves member satisfaction. Members feel more empowered to manage their chronic conditions, leading to nearly $1,000 in medical cost savings per member.

Industry Endorsement

"Healthrageous helps us establish trust with our members through their stellar execution. Members eagerly engage with the meal program, and that engagement  allows us to deliver effective personalized messages that change behavior, reduce medical cost, boost satisfaction, and retain members."

     - Steve Wrangham, AVP Bright Health

The Bottom Line: Retention is Cheaper Than Acquisition

In an industry where acquiring a new member is more expensive than retaining an existing one, Healthrageous offers a cost-effective solution that delivers. Ready to transform your MA Plan's retention rates? Healthrageous delivers - let's talk about it.

About Healthrageous

Healthrageous is committed to elevating the Medicare Advantage experience through convenient, delightful, and health-improving services. We're not just a meal delivery service; we're a comprehensive solution for whole-person health. For more information, visit Healthrageous.net.

SOURCE Healthrageous

Also from this source

Healthrageous Offers 4x ROI Potential for Health Plans

Healthrageous Offers 4x ROI Potential for Health Plans

Healthrageous, a Food-is-Medicine pioneer, integrates healthy meal delivery with impactful digital engagement to deliver impressive 4x ROI to...
Healthrageous, A Health Experience Company, Goes Beyond Food-is-Medicine with a Solution that Delivers Meaningful Impacts

Healthrageous, A Health Experience Company, Goes Beyond Food-is-Medicine with a Solution that Delivers Meaningful Impacts

Healthrageous, a leading innovator in the Food-Is-Medicine movement, is transforming Medicare Advantage plans by integrating meals as a benefit plus...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Health Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.