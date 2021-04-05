Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Pinocchio, Birds of Prey (and The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) Motion Picture Winners at the 8th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) announced winners of its 8th Annual MUAHS Awards, presented by HASK Beauty, in 21 categories of film, television, commercials and live theater. The hybrid virtual gala was held on Saturday night, April 3, 2021, before an audience of more than 1,000 worldwide. Emmy® and Golden Globe®- nominated actor, Anthony Anderson, star and executive producer of ABC's multi-award nominated sitcom "black-ish," hosted the lively event. Sibley Scoles, co-host of NBCUniversal's "Access Hollywood Weekend," hosted the red carpet. Returning again as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) were IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.

Anthony Anderson Hosted the MUAHS Awards Gala and and Sibley Scoles Hosted the Red Carpet bringing style, humor and more. and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Pinocchio and Bird of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) win motion picture awards at the 2021 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards. "Bridgerton," "The Queen's Gambit," "The Mandalorian," "Schitt's Creek," "Westworld," "Saturday Night Live," "Hamilton" "Dancing with The Stars" Among Television Winners.

Winners in the Feature Motion Pictures categories were Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Pinocchio. Television Series winners include "Bridgerton," "The Queen's Gambit," "The Mandalorian," "Schitt's Creek," and "Westworld." For the categories in Television Special/Motion Picture Made for Television, winners were "Hamilton," "Saturday Night Live," and "Dancing with the Stars."

Winners in the Daytime Television category were awarded to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for both Hair and Make-Up categories. Children/Teen Program honors went to "All That," for both Hair and Make-Up Categories. Theatrical awards were bestowed upon Hamilton. The Commercial/Music Video Awards were presented to Lady Gaga "911" and Workout/State Farm "Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro."

Award-winning actor Eddie Murphy, known for such hits as Coming2America, Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor and Dreamgirls, received this year's Distinguished Artisan Award celebrating the prolific spectrum of his versatile four-decade acting, directing and producing career on screen and television. Presenting the Distinguished Artisan Award to Murphy was Arsenio Hall, star of Murphy's recent movie Coming 2 America.

Additional presenters included Jennifer Garner ("Yes Day"), Judith Light ("The Politician"), Ming-Na Wen ("The Mandalorian," Mulan), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Cheryl Burke ("Dancing with the Stars"), Temuera Morrison ("The Mandalorian"), Doug Jones ("Star Trek: Discovery"), A.J. Buckley ("SEAL Team"), and Michael Cohen ("Henry Danger") among others.

Matthew Mungle, Oscar®-nominated and Emmy-winning make-up artist, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Make-up celebrating his award-winning career as a top master of the elite make-up effects boasting over 250 film and television projects including Hillbilly Elegy, Edward Scissorhands, Schindler's List and Albert Nobbs. Presenting the award to Mungle was eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close. Both Mungle and Close are nominated again for Oscars this for Hillbilly Elegy - Close for her role as supporting actress, and Mungle for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Emmy-winning hair stylist Terry Baliel, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Styling, presented by Oscar nominated actress Scarlett Johansson, who worked with Terry on Jojo Rabbit. Baliel is the recipient of three Emmys and four Guild Awards for period hair styling in a career that spans theatrical productions, television and film. His credits include The Joy Luck Club, Star Trek, Planet of the Apes, Alice in Wonderland and the theatrical production of "Wicked."

IATSE International President Matthew L. Loeb presented the guild's inaugural Vanguard Awards. Bernadine Anderson is the first woman and woman of color to become a make-up artist member of the guild and land a spot at Warner Bros. She was head of makeup for Coming to America and worked with Eddie Murphy for eight years. Richard Battle was on the ground level of theatrical productions being broadcast on PBS in the Wig and Makeup Department, decades ahead of captured performances and streaming. He was nominated for an Emmy for his work at San Francisco Ballet where he has worked for over 40 years.

Another highlight of the evening was a moving In Memoriam segment performed by long time MUAHS member Angie Wells, who sang a beautiful, soulful rendition of Danny Boy. Julie Socash, President of Local 706, and Randy Sayer, Business Representative, presided over the awards ceremony.

THE WINNERS OF THE 8th ANNUAL MUAHS AWARDS ARE:



1. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up

**WINNER: Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas

2. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

**WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young

3. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects

**WINNER: Pinocchio

Mark Coulier



4. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

**WINNER: Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms

5. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling &/or Character Hair Styling

**WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams



6. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES - Best Contemporary Make-Up

**WINNER: Westworld

Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke

7. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES - Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

**WINNER: The Queen's Gambit

Daniel Parker

8. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES - Best Special Make-Up Effects

**WINNER: The Mandalorian

Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard

9. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES - Best Contemporary Hair Styling

**WINNER: Schitt's Creek

Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys

10. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES - Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

**WINNER: Bridgerton

Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper

11. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION - Best Contemporary Make-Up

**WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

12. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION - Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

**WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani

13. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION - Best Contemporary Hair Styling

**WINNER: Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard

14. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION - Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

**WINNER: Hamilton

Frederick Waggoner

15. DAYTIME TELEVISION - Best Make-Up

**WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, Josh Foster

16. DAYTIME TELEVISION - Best Hair Styling

**WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

17. CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING - Best Make-Up

**WINNER: All That

Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld

18. CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING - Best Hair Styling

**WINNER: All That

Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax

19. COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - Best Make-Up

**WINNER: Lady Gaga "911"

Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash

20. COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - Best Hair Styling

**WINNER: Workout/State Farm "Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro"

Stacey Morris

21. THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) - Best Hair Styling

**WINNER: Hamilton (And Peggy Company)

Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik

