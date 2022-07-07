M&A Science Academy Publishes M&A Software Landscape

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The research team at M&A Science Academy recently published a visual overview of current software solutions built directly for, or commonly used by, M&A practitioners. The goal of this project was to better map the technical market that currently serves the industry. Since the pandemic, M&A practitioner's reliance on project management and communication tools, with secure data storage, has only increased.

The landscape covers tools used across the various stages of a deal, including: origination, pipeline management, due diligence, and signing. It also highlights various virtual data rooms, as well as project management solutions commonly used by deal teams.

On the M&A Science website, they provide the caption: "We created this M&A software landscape as an open and community-fed effort to provide wider knowledge of the automation, technology, and digital tools that serve our market."

Check out the landscape by going to: https://www.mascience.com/software-landscape .

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, that provides clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Course topics include diligence, integration, valuation, human resources, and more. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Members have access to videos, ebooks, checklists, virtual summits, and networking events. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

Media Contact:

Marsha Forester

(312-344-3442)

[email protected]

SOURCE M&A Science