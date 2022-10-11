M&A Science Hosts Virtual Fall Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Just like that we are already approaching the end of the year. Before the leaves completely turn and fall, there's still time to implement new M&A practices that will leave you saying, "oh my gourd". Let's embrace the crisp days of fall, take the time to turn over a new leaf, and hear what other M&A practitioners are doing every day to source the biggest and best "pumpkin" of a deal.

M&A Science Fall Summit

Join us on Thursday, October 20th for the M&A Science Fall Summit! Topics include integrating capabilities, a panel on valuation, selling sub-scale subsidiaries, how to bring Agile into M&A, and more. See the full speaker lineup and agenda here. Sponsoring this summit is Valuation Research Corporation.

Registration for this summit is free for all attendees. While M&A Science Academy students will have access to summit session recordings after the event, anyone who wishes to tune in on October 20th can do so at no cost. Signing up for the event is available here.

To celebrate our summit, we're hosting a special M&A Science Giveaway! Enter for a chance to win M&A Science swag, a free Academy membership, or our grand prize: a pair of Apple Airpods Pro. For instructions on entering, go to the bottom of our summit event page here.

About M&A Science:

M&A Science, founded by Kison Patel, offers educational and technological solutions for modern M&A practitioners. Originally a podcast series, M&A Science has evolved into a diverse community of M&A professionals looking to evolve the industry. Today, along with the M&A Science podcast, its portfolio offerings include the M&A Science Academy, the Agile M&A framework, consulting services, and a job board.

