M&A Science Hosts Virtual Spring Summit

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcing a deal that is quick to diligence and easy to integrate may feel like searching for a four-leaf clover. Ready to become your company's M&A good luck charm? Join us on Wednesday, March 8th for the M&A Science Spring Summit! Hear from experts in internal diligence, careers in corporate development, M&A landscapes, M&A law, and private equity trends.

M&A Science Spring Summit

Registration for this summit is free for all attendees. While M&A Science Academy students will have access to summit session recordings after the event, anyone who wishes to tune in on March 8th can do so at no cost. Signing up for the event is available here .

Spring Summit Lineup

Private Equity Trends with Michael Frankel , Founder and Managing Partner of Trajectory Capital

, Founder and Managing Partner of Trajectory Capital Tax M&A Bootcamp with Lesley Adamo and Melissa Libutti of Lowenstein Sandler LLP

and of Lowenstein Sandler LLP Managing the Pain of Integration with Stephen Myers , Director, M&A Integration, Corporate Development at Qualtrics

, Director, M&A Integration, Corporate Development at Qualtrics Building a Career in Corporate Development with Kunal Jain , Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy at GCX

, Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy at GCX Internal Diligence with Pat Belotti , M&A Integration Expert, previously at: Cisco, Microsoft, Zendesk

, M&A Integration Expert, previously at: Cisco, Microsoft, Zendesk M&A Landscapes and Identifying Gaps in M&A Strategy with Tomer Stavitsky , VP Corporate Development, Healthcare

, VP Corporate Development, Healthcare M&A Networking Session

About M&A Science:

M&A Science , founded by Kison Patel, offers educational and technological solutions for modern M&A practitioners. Originally a podcast series, M&A Science has evolved into a diverse community of M&A professionals looking to evolve the industry. Today, along with the M&A Science podcast, its portfolio offerings include the M&A Science Academy, the Agile M&A framework, consulting services, and a job board.

This summit is sponsored by Valutico, the world's leading valuation platform. Valutico's all-in-one software allows finance professionals to value a company in minutes, by providing data-driven tools to conduct analyses faster and more accurately. Learn more about Valutico .

