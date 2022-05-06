M&A Science Hosts Virtual Summit

CHICAGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold and long winter is officially behind us and it's time to spring clean your M&A habits! We are here to help you reflect on your techniques and workflows, achieve a fresh start for the new season, and blossom novel ideas.

Join us on May 19 for the M&A Science Spring Summit! Topics include go-to-market strategy planning, using an M&A plan, secrets to building out an M&A function, capturing revenue synergies, and more. See the full speaker lineup and agenda here. Sponsoring this summit is Valuation Research Corporation.

Following the theme of "out with old, in the new," this spring summit's format is changing from previous years. For the first time, registration for the summit is free for all attendees. While M&A Science Academy students will have access to summit session recordings after the event, anyone who wishes to tune in on May 19 can do so at no cost. Registration is available here.

In addition, the M&A Science team will be hosting an in-person, networking event following the summit. If you live in the Chicago area and are interested in attending, please contact our Events Coordinator at [email protected]. This post-summit social will be held in downtown Chicago.

About M&A Science:

M&A Science , founded by Kison Patel, offers educational and technological solutions for modern M&A practitioners. Originally a podcast series, M&A Science has evolved into a diverse community of M&A professionals looking to evolve the industry. Today, along with the M&A Science podcast, its portfolio offerings include the M&A Science Academy, the Agile M&A framework, consulting services, and a job board.

