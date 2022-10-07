M&A Science Releases a Virtual, 2-Day Financial Modeling Course

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Science is partnering with Utkarsh Bhagat to release an online two-day intensive course titled, "An Introduction to Financial Modeling." The course will take place on November 5th and 6th, 2022. Utkarsh leverages experience across various facets of his career including investment banking, consulting and corporate development. Additionally, Utkarsh spent eight years leading financial modeling and valuation training programs across investment banks, consulting firms, law firms and academic institutions.

Financial Modeling Course

This course is beneficial for new and experienced practitioners who want to learn and refresh their skills in constructing a circular 3-statement financial model of a public company. Participants will learn how to leverage the annual report of a publicly traded company to construct a financial model and discounted cash flow analysis.

Participants will also be provided with Excel files to interact with alongside the live teaching.

The live course recording will be available for all participants afterwards. Early bird rates for the course are currently available until October 30th, 2022. To learn more about the course and to register, follow this link: https://www.mascience.com/introduction-to-financial-modeling-course.

About the M&A Science Academy

The M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, that provides clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Course topics include diligence, integration, valuation, human resources, and more. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Members have access to videos, ebooks, checklists, virtual summits, and networking events. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy.

