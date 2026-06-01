M&A Veteran Launches Schryver & Co., an Advisory Firm Built Exclusively for the Trades

Specialized M&A advisory for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, windows & doors, and adjacent residential and commercial service businesses navigating an exit or their next stage of growth

TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schryver & Co., a boutique M&A advisory firm dedicated exclusively to residential and commercial service businesses in the trades, today announced its launch. The firm helps owners of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, windows & doors, and adjacent trades sell, acquire, or unlock the full value of what they've built.

Across the trades, many owners have spent decades building strong, profitable companies — yet few have a clear plan for what comes next. Some want to retire and hand the business to the next generation, others are looking for a partner to help facilitate growth, and many simply haven't mapped out a succession plan at all. At the same time, well-capitalized and highly experienced buyers are pursuing these businesses more aggressively than ever. Will Schryver founded the firm for this reason — to give owners an advocate who knows that landscape from the inside.

Schryver & Co. brings a rare combination of perspectives to residential and commercial services M&A. Coming from the world of investment banking and private equity, the firm understands how these sophisticated investors evaluate opportunities and what they're looking for. And as owners and operators themselves, its team understands the day-to-day realities of building a business in the trades — the challenges and the wins alike. That blend of institutional investor insight and real operator experience is what makes the firm a uniquely qualified advisor.

"Owners deserve an advisor who truly understands the trades and the private equity community, because those two worlds have collided," said Will Schryver, Founder and Managing Partner of Schryver & Co. "We bring investment banking rigor together with real operator experience to help owners with one of the biggest decisions they'll ever make. We're helping them monetize what they've built."

For more information, visit www.schryverco.com.

About Schryver & Co.

Schryver & Co. is a boutique M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on residential and commercial services businesses in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, windows & doors, and adjacent trades. Led by Will Schryver, the firm combines deep M&A knowledge with real-world operator experience to serve trades businesses nationally, offering sell-side and buy-side advisory, independent valuations, and strategic consulting.

SOURCE Schryver & Co.