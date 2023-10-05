MAA Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call

News provided by

MAA

05 Oct, 2023, 16:31 ET

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the Company expects to release its third quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after market close and will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter performance and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2597 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1743 (International). The Conference ID is MAA. A replay of the conference call will be available from October 26, 2023 through November 9, 2023 by dialing (800) 839-3011 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-7231 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com and an audio archive of the call will be posted on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAA
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

SOURCE MAA

Also from this source

MAA to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference

MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.