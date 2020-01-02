MAA Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the company expects to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 results on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 after market close and will host a conference call with senior management to discuss those results on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

To access a live broadcast of the conference call by telephone, dial (877) 830-2596 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1743 (International). The Conference ID is MAA. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the "For Investors" page of the company's website at www.maac.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from January 30, 2020 through February 13, 2020 by dialing (800) 283-4605 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-0874 (International). A webcast replay will be posted on the "For Investors" page of the company's website at www.maac.com under the "News & Events" section following the call's conclusion.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

