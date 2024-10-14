MAA Announces Minor Damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., ("MAA") (NYSE: MAA) today announced that the Company sustained only minor damage to its communities located in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas as a result of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. All communities remain operational, with only a limited number of apartment units taken off-line due to the storms.

Brad Hill, President and Chief Investment Officer, said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by the storms. Ensuring the safety of our residents and associates is our highest priority. We are pleased to report our residents and associates at our communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton are safe and the damage to our communities is minor. Our on-site associates and vendor partners prepared our communities in advance of the storms and responded swiftly once the storms passed mitigating property damage and allowing our residents who were evacuated to access their homes as soon as possible."

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

