MAA Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 1,100,000 Shares of Common Stock

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., ("MAA") (NYSE: MAA) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 shares of common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $212 million, all of which are being offered in connection with the forward sale agreements described below.

J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

MAA has entered into forward sale agreements with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities or their affiliates (the "forward purchasers") with respect to 1,100,000 shares of its common stock. In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers or their affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 1,100,000 shares of the common stock that will be delivered in this offering. Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, which right is subject to certain conditions, MAA intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by MAA occurring no later than February 2, 2023, an aggregate of 1,100,000 shares of its common stock to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which is subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

The offering is expected to close on August 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

MAA will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering. MAA expects to contribute the net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements to its operating partnership, Mid-America Apartments, L.P. ("MAALP"), which intends to use such proceeds for its development and redevelopment activities, working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under its commercial paper program, unsecured revolving credit facility and secured property mortgages, if any. General corporate purposes also may include the selective development, redevelopment or acquisition of properties.

Selling common stock through the forward sale agreements enables MAA to set the price of such shares upon the pricing of the offering (subject to certain adjustments) while delaying the issuance of such shares and the receipt of the net proceeds by MAA until the expected funding requirements described above have occurred.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has become effective. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of these documents may be obtained from: (i) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; and (ii) Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to [email protected]. Alternatively, investors may obtain these documents, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy MAA's securities, nor shall there be any sale of MAA's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2021, MAA had ownership interest in 102,271 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sections of this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to our expectations for future periods. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, statements regarding expected operating performance and results, property stabilizations, property acquisition and disposition activity, joint venture activity, development and renovation activity and other capital expenditures, and capital raising and financing activity, as well as lease pricing, revenue and expense growth, occupancy, interest rate and other economic expectations. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects," "assumes," "will," "may," "could," "should," "budget," "target," "outlook," "guidance" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, as described below, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore such forward-looking statements included in this release may not prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements:

the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken or that may be taken by federal, state and local governmental authorities to combat the spread of the disease;

inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to unfavorable economic and market conditions, changes in supply and/or demand, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax and housing laws, or other factors;

exposure to risks inherent in investments in a single industry and sector;

adverse changes in real estate markets, including, but not limited to, the extent of future demand for multifamily units in our significant markets, barriers of entry into new markets which we may seek to enter in the future, limitations on our ability to increase or collect rental rates, competition, our ability to identify and consummate attractive acquisitions or development projects on favorable terms, our ability to consummate any planned dispositions in a timely manner on acceptable terms, and our ability to reinvest sale proceeds in a manner that generates favorable returns;

failure of development communities to be completed within budget and on a timely basis, if at all, to lease-up as anticipated or to achieve anticipated results;

unexpected capital needs;

material changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs;

inability to obtain appropriate insurance coverage at reasonable rates, or at all, or losses from catastrophes in excess of our insurance coverage;

ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, or refinance existing debt as it matures;

level and volatility of interest or capitalization rates or capital market conditions;

the effect of any rating agency actions on the cost and availability of new debt financing;

the effect of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) as a variable rate debt benchmark by the end of 2021 and the transition to a different benchmark interest rate;

significant change in the mortgage financing market or other factors that would cause single-family housing or other alternative housing options, either as an owned or rental product, to become a more significant competitive product;

our ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order to maintain our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, the ability of MAALP to satisfy the rules to maintain its status as a partnership for federal income tax purposes, the ability of our taxable REIT subsidiaries to maintain their status as such for federal income tax purposes, and our ability and the ability of our subsidiaries to operate effectively within the limitations imposed by these rules;

inability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers' information technology systems, or business operations disruptions;

potential liability for environmental contamination;

changes in the legal requirements we are subject to, or the imposition of new legal requirements, that adversely affect our operations;

extreme weather, natural disasters, disease outbreak and other public health events;

legal proceedings or class action lawsuits;

impact of reputational harm caused by negative press of our actions or policies, whether or not warranted;

compliance costs associated with numerous federal, state and local laws and regulations; and

other risks identified in this release and in reports we file with the SEC or in other documents that we publicly disseminate.

New factors may also emerge from time to time that could have a material adverse effect on our business. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this release.

SOURCE MAA

Related Links

www.maac.com

