MAA Announces Taxable Composition of 2023 Distributions

News provided by

MAA

16 Jan, 2024, 16:19 ET

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. or MAA (NYSE: MAA) today announced the taxable composition of the 2023 distributions paid to shareholders.  The company does not expect any portion of the 2023 distributions paid to shareholders to represent a return of capital. The company did not incur any foreign taxes. The composition presented is applicable to all dividend distributions during 2023. The classifications for 2023 are as follows:

Common Stock (MAA) (CUSIP 59522J103)

Record
Date

Pay Date

Cash
Distributions
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Distribution

Long
Term
Capital
Gain

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

Section
199A

Section
897
Capital
Gain

1/13/2023

1/31/2023

$1.4000

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

0.0000 %

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

4/14/2023

4/28/2023

$1.4000

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

0.0000 %

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

7/14/2023

7/31/2023

$1.4000

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

0.0000 %

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

10/13/2023

10/31/2023

$1.4000

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

0.0000 %

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

8.5% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (MAA/PI) (CUSIP 59522J889)

Record
Date

Pay Date

Cash
Distributions
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Distribution

Long
Term
Capital
Gain

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain

Section
199A

Section
897
Capital
Gain

3/15/2023

3/31/2023

$1.06250

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

0.0000 %

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

6/15/2023

6/30/2023

$1.06250

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

0.0000 %

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

9/15/2023

10/2/2023

$1.06250

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

0.0000 %

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

12/15/2023

1/2/2024

$1.06250

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

0.0000 %

100.0000 %

0.0000 %

This release is based on the preliminary work the company has performed on its tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment based on the completion of those filings.  Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of these MAA distributions.  The company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the company's dividends.  No material change in the taxable composition is expected.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.  For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

Certain matters in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to our expectations for future periods. Such statements include those made about the expectation that the company will have no material change in taxable composition of its 2023 distributions. The expectation is based on preliminary work the company has performed on its year-end filings and on information currently available.  Unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those on which these calculations were based.  Reference is hereby made to the filings of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K, and its annual report on Form 10-K, particularly including the risk factors contained in the latter filing.

SOURCE MAA

Also from this source

MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., ("MAA") (NYSE: MAA) today announced that its operating partnership, Mid-America Apartments, L.P. ("MAALP"),...

MAA Sauces Infuse Home-Cooked Meals With Exotic and Authentic Indian Curry

MAA Sauces are a unique and elegant take on the Indian sauce experience. Created by Harry "Guru" Khanna, the range of revolutionary kitchen treasures ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.