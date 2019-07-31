MAA Reports Second Quarter Results

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net Income Available for Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net income available for MAA common shareholders was $61.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, compared to $58.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 included $4.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, of non-cash income related to the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares. Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included $4.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, of income related to the settlement of an executive life insurance policy claim and $2.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, of non-cash income related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income available for MAA common shareholders was $123.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted common share, compared to $107.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 included $4.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, of non-cash income related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares and $9.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, of gains related to the sale of real estate assets. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included $4.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, of income related to the settlement of an executive life insurance policy claim and $2.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share, of gains related to the sale of real estate assets. Non-cash income related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares was negligible for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Funds from Operations (FFO)

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, FFO was $185.7 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share and unit, or per Share, compared to $182.9 million, or $1.55 per Share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 included $4.6 million, or $0.04 per Share, of non-cash income related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares. Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 included $4.4 million, or $0.04 per Share, of income related to the settlement of an executive life insurance policy claim and $2.8 million, or $0.02 per Share, of non-cash income related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, FFO was $372.1 million, or $3.15 per Share, compared to $352.6 million, or $2.99 per Share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 included $4.1 million, or $0.03 per Share, of non-cash expense related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares and $9.2 million, or $0.08 per Share, of gains related to the sale of non-depreciable real estate assets. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included $4.4 million, or $0.04 per Share, of income related to the settlement of an executive life insurance policy claim. Non-cash income related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares was negligible for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

A reconciliation of FFO to net income available for MAA common shareholders, and an expanded discussion of the components of FFO, can be found later in this release.

Eric Bolton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Demand for apartment housing remains strong across our high-growth Sunbelt markets. Rent growth trends are the strongest we have captured over the past eight quarters and performance is ahead of expectations. As a result, we have increased our revenue forecast for the year and also increased our expectations for higher FFO growth."

Highlights

Property revenues from the Same Store Portfolio increased 3.2% during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year, which was a 90 basis point improvement from the performance in the first quarter of 2019. Results were driven by a 3.2% growth in Average Effective Rent per Unit and continued strong Average Physical Occupancy of 96.0%.

Property operating expenses for the Same Store Portfolio increased 3.6% during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Net Operating Income, or NOI, from the Same Store Portfolio increased 3.0% during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

As a result of the strong performance year-to-date, MAA is revising revenue growth expectations for the Same Store Portfolio from a mid-point of 2.3% to a mid-point of 3.0%. In addition, NOI for the Same Store Portfolio for the year has been increased from a mid-point of 1.8% to 3.0%.

Strong demand for apartment housing continues to support low resident turnover as resident move outs for the Same Store Portfolio for the second quarter of 2019 remained low at 47.3% on a rolling twelve month basis.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2019, MAA had five development projects under construction, which included 1,090 units, with a total projected cost of $230.5 million and an estimated $148.0 million remaining to be funded.

and an estimated remaining to be funded. As of the end of the second quarter of 2019, MAA had two properties in their initial lease-up, and average physical occupancy for the lease-up portfolio was 63.8%. These properties are expected to stabilize over the remainder of 2019.

Redevelopment activity across the portfolio remains robust with plans to upgrade interiors at 7,500 to 8,500 units over the course of the year with expected rent increases averaging 9% to 10%.

Same Store Portfolio Operating Results

To ensure comparable reporting with prior periods, the Same Store Portfolio includes properties that were stabilized and owned by MAA at the beginning of the previous year.

The Same Store Portfolio revenue growth of 3.2% during the second quarter of 2019 was primarily a result of a 3.2% increase in Average Effective Rent per Unit, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Rent growth for both new and renewing leases, as compared to the prior lease, on a combined basis increased an average of 5.0% during the second quarter of 2019, a 170 basis point improvement over the performance from same period in the prior year. Average Physical Occupancy for the Same Store Portfolio was strong at 96.0% for the second quarter of 2019, consistent with the same period in the prior year. Property operating expenses increased 3.6% for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a 4.6% increase in real estate property taxes. This resulted in Same Store Portfolio NOI growth of 3.0% for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

The Same Store Portfolio revenue growth of 2.8% during the six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily a result of a 3.1% increase in Average Effective Rent per Unit, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Rent growth for both new and renewing leases, as compared to the prior lease, on a combined basis increased an average of 4.5% during the six months ended June 30, 2019, a 200 basis point improvement over the performance from same period in the prior year. Average Physical Occupancy for the Same Store Portfolio was strong at 95.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a slight decrease from 96.1% in the same period in the prior year. Property operating expenses increased 2.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a 5.3% increase in real estate property taxes. This resulted in Same Store Portfolio NOI growth of 2.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

A reconciliation of NOI, including Same Store NOI, to net income available for MAA common shareholders, and an expanded discussion of the components of NOI, can be found later in this release.

Development and Lease-up Activity

As of the end of the second quarter of 2019, MAA had five development communities under construction. Total development costs for the five communities are projected to be $230.5 million, of which an estimated $148.0 million remained to be funded as of the end of the second quarter of 2019. The expected average stabilized NOI yield on these communities is 6.2%. During the second quarter of 2019, MAA funded $25.9 million of construction costs on current and completed development projects. MAA expects to complete two of these developments in the second half of 2019, one development in the first half of 2020, one in the second half of 2020 and one in the first half of 2021.

During the second quarter of 2019, MAA had two apartment communities, Sync 36 I and Post River North, both located in Denver, Colorado, complete their initial lease-up and move into MAA's stabilized portfolio. MAA had two apartment communities, containing a total of 578 units, remaining in initial lease-up as of the end of the second quarter of 2019: 1201 Midtown II, located in Charleston, South Carolina and Post Centennial Park, located in Atlanta, Georgia. Physical occupancy for both of these lease-up projects averaged 63.8% at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

In April 2019, MAA acquired a two acre parcel of land located in the Orlando, Florida market and is currently performing pre-development work with a development start expected in late 2019.

In April 2019, MAA closed on the disposition of a four acre land parcel located in the Huntsville, Alabama market.

Redevelopment Activity

MAA continues its redevelopment program at select apartment communities throughout the portfolio. During the second quarter of 2019, MAA redeveloped the interiors of 2,185 units at an average cost of $5,547 per unit, bringing the total units renovated during the six months ended June 30, 2019 to 3,864 at an average cost of $5,831 per unit. MAA expects a total of 7,500 to 8,500 units to be redeveloped in 2019, achieving average rental rate increases of approximately 9% to 10% above non-renovated units.

Capital Expenditures

Recurring capital expenditures totaled $24.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, or approximately $0.20 per Share, as compared to $24.9 million, or $0.21 per Share, for the same period in the prior year. These expenditures led to Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, of $1.37 per Share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.34 per Share for the same period in the prior year.

Redevelopment, revenue enhancing, commercial and other capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2019 were $29.9 million, as compared to $36.2 million for the same period in the prior year. These expenditures led to Funds Available for Distribution, or FAD, of $131.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $121.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

Recurring capital expenditures totaled $36.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, or approximately $0.31 per Share, as compared to $34.4 million, or $0.29 per Share, for the same period in the prior year. These expenditures led to AFFO of $2.84 per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.70 per Share for the same period in the prior year.

Redevelopment, revenue enhancing, commercial and other capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $55.7 million, as compared to $62.3 million for the same period in the prior year. These expenditures led to FAD of $279.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $255.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

A reconciliation of FFO, AFFO and FAD to net income available for MAA common shareholders, and an expanded discussion of the components of FFO, AFFO and FAD, can be found later in this release.

Financing Activities

During the second quarter of 2019, MAA's operating partnership, Mid-America Apartments, L.P. (referred to as MAALP or the Operating Partnership), entered into a new unsecured revolving credit facility, replacing the previous credit facility, with a borrowing capacity remaining at $1.0 billion and an option to expand to $1.5 billion. The new facility extends the maturity date of the credit facility to May 2023 with two six-month extension options, and bears interest at the London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR, plus a spread based on an investment ratings grid, currently at 0.83%. As of June 30, 2019, there was no outstanding balance drawn on the credit facility.

During the second quarter of 2019, MAALP established a $500.0 million unsecured commercial paper program (the "CP Program") in the United States. Under the CP Program, MAALP may issue, from time-to-time, commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding of $500.0 million. As of June 30, 2019, approximately $367.0 million of borrowings were outstanding on the CP Program with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 2.68% and a weighted average maturity of 16 days.

As of June 30, 2019, MAA had approximately $671.5 million combined cash and available capacity under MAALP's unsecured revolving credit facility, net of commercial paper borrowings.

Dividends and distributions paid on shares of common stock and noncontrolling interests during the second quarter of 2019 were $113.4 million, as compared to $108.8 million for the same period in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019:

Total debt to adjusted total assets (as defined in the covenants for the bonds issued by MAALP) was 32.3%;

Total debt outstanding was $4.5 billion with an average effective interest rate of approximately 3.8%;

with an average effective interest rate of approximately 3.8%; 85.3% of total debt was fixed or hedged against rising interest rates for an average of approximately 7.7 years; and

Unencumbered NOI was 90.1% of total NOI, as compared to 92.6% as of December 31, 2018 .

102nd Consecutive Quarterly Common Dividend Declared

MAA declared its 102nd consecutive quarterly common dividend. The current annual dividend rate is $3.84 per common share, which was paid on July 31, 2019 to holders of record on July 15, 2019.

2019 Net Income per Diluted Common Share and FFO and AFFO per Share Guidance

MAA is updating and increasing prior 2019 guidance for Net income per diluted common share, as well as FFO per Share and AFFO per Share. FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. Acquisition and disposition activity materially affects depreciation and capital gains or losses, which combined, generally represent the majority of the difference between Net income available for common shareholders and FFO. As outlined in the definitions of non-GAAP measures accompanying this release, MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts', or NAREIT's, definition. MAA believes that FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that FFO excludes depreciation expense of real estate assets and certain other non-routine items.

Net income per diluted common share is expected to be in the range of $2.67 to $2.83 per diluted common share, or $2.75 per diluted common share at the midpoint, for the full year of 2019. FFO per Share for the year is expected to be in the range of $6.20 to $6.36 per Share, or $6.28 per Share at the midpoint. AFFO per Share for the year is expected to be in the range of $5.56 to $5.72 per Share, or $5.64 per Share at the midpoint. MAA expects FFO for the third quarter of 2019 to be in the range of $1.51 to $1.59 per Share, or $1.55 per Share at the midpoint. The full year guidance for Net income, FFO and AFFO assumes that the net impact from the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the preferred shares will be $0, with the adjustment reflected in our fourth quarter forecast. MAA does not forecast Net income per diluted share on a quarterly basis as it is not reasonable to accurately predict the timing of forecasted acquisition and disposition activity within a particular quarter (rather than during the course of the full year).

Supplemental Material and Conference Call

Supplemental data to this release can be found under the "Financial Results" navigation tab on the "For Investors" page of our website at www.maac.com . MAA will host a conference call to further discuss second quarter results Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9:00 AM Central Time. The conference call-in number is 877-830-2596. You may also join the live webcast of the conference call by accessing the "For Investors" page of our website at www.maac.com . MAA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, are filed under the registrant names of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. and Mid-America Apartments, L.P.

About MAA

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2019, MAA had ownership interest in 101,954 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. For further details, please visit the MAA website at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com, or via mail at MAA, 6815 Poplar Ave., Suite 500, Germantown, TN 38138, Attn: Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sections of this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to our expectations for future periods. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning forecasted operating performance and results, property acquisitions and dispositions, joint venture activity, development and renovation activity as well as other capital expenditures, capital raising activities, rent and expense growth, occupancy, financing activities, and interest rate and other economic expectations. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, as described below, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore such forward-looking statements included in this release may not prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements:

inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, changes in supply and/or demand, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax and housing laws, or other factors;

exposure, as a multifamily focused REIT, to risks inherent in investments in a single industry and sector;

adverse changes in real estate markets, including, but not limited to, the extent of future demand for multifamily units in our significant markets, barriers of entry into new markets which we may seek to enter in the future, limitations on our ability to increase rental rates, competition, our ability to identify and consummate attractive acquisitions or development projects on favorable terms, our ability to consummate any planned dispositions in a timely manner on acceptable terms, and our ability to reinvest sale proceeds in a manner that generates favorable returns;

failure of new acquisitions to achieve anticipated results or be efficiently integrated;

failure of development communities to be completed, if at all, within budget and on a timely basis, to lease-up as anticipated or to achieve anticipated results;

unexpected capital needs;

changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs;

losses from catastrophes in excess of our insurance coverage;

ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, and refinance existing debt as it matures;

level and volatility of interest or capitalization rates or capital market conditions;

loss of hedge accounting treatment for interest rate swaps;

the continuation of the good credit of our interest rate swap providers;

price volatility, dislocations and liquidity disruptions in the financial markets and the resulting impact on financing;

the effect of any rating agency actions on the cost and availability of new debt financing;

the effect of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR, as a variable rate debt benchmark by the end of 2021 and the transition to a different benchmark interest rate could have adverse effects on our interest expense and our cash flow for general corporate requirements;

significant decline in market value of real estate serving as collateral for mortgage obligations;

significant change in the mortgage financing market that would cause single-family housing, either as an owned or rental product, to become a more significant competitive product;

our ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order to maintain our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, the ability of MAALP to satisfy the rules to maintain its status as a partnership for federal income tax purposes, the ability of our taxable REIT subsidiaries to maintain their status as such for federal income tax purposes, and our ability and the ability of our subsidiaries to operate effectively within the limitations imposed by these rules;

inability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our privacy or information security systems;

potential liability for environmental contamination;

adverse legislative or regulatory tax changes;

legal proceedings relating to various issues, which, among other things, could result in a class action lawsuit;

compliance costs associated with laws requiring access for disabled persons; and

other risks identified in this press release and, from time to time, in reports we file with the SEC or in other documents that we publicly disseminate.

New factors may also emerge from time to time that could have a material adverse effect on our business. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this release.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019







2018

Rental and other property revenues

$ 407,390



$ 390,073



$ 808,568







$ 776,090







































Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 60,995



$ 58,885



$ 123,733







$ 106,982







































Total NOI(1)

$ 253,248



$ 241,343



$ 505,049







$ 482,956







































Earnings per common share:(2)



































Basic

$ 0.53



$ 0.52



$ 1.09







$ 0.94

Diluted

$ 0.53



$ 0.52



$ 1.09







$ 0.94







































Funds from operations per Share - diluted:(2)



































FFO(1)

$ 1.57



$ 1.55



$ 3.15







$ 2.99

AFFO(1)

$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 2.84







$ 2.70







































Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.9600



$ 0.9225



$ 1.9200







$ 1.8450







































Dividends/ FFO (diluted) payout ratio



61.1 %



59.5 %



61.0 %







61.7 % Dividends/ AFFO (diluted) payout ratio



70.1 %



68.8 %



67.6 %







68.3 %





































Consolidated interest expense

$ 45,936



$ 43,585



$ 91,636







$ 84,490

Mark-to-market debt adjustment



86





2,901





171









5,852

Debt discount and debt issuance cost amortization



(1,835)





(1,501)





(3,640)









(2,884)

Capitalized interest



705





488





1,093









1,283

Total interest incurred

$ 44,892



$ 45,473



$ 89,260







$ 88,741







































Amortization of principal on notes payable

$ 1,825



$ 2,580



$ 3,672







$ 5,290





(1) A reconciliation of the following items and an expanded discussion of their respective components can be found later in this release: (i) NOI to Net income available for MAA common shareholders; and (ii) FFO and AFFO to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. (2) See the "Share and Unit Data" section for additional information.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (CONTINUED) Dollars in thousands, except share price















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Gross Assets(1)

$ 14,066,436

$ 13,873,068 Gross Real Estate Assets(1)

$ 13,900,428

$ 13,735,247 Total debt

$ 4,539,989

$ 4,528,328 Common shares and units outstanding



118,133,172



117,955,568 Share price

$ 117.76

$ 95.70 Book equity value

$ 6,284,629

$ 6,381,603 Market equity value

$ 13,911,362

$ 11,288,348 Net Debt/Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre (2)

4.92x

4.99x



(1) A reconciliation of Gross Assets to Total assets and Gross Real Estate Assets to Real estate assets, net, along with an expanded discussion of their components, can be found later in this release. (2) Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre in this calculation represents the trailing twelve month period for each date presented. A reconciliation of the following items and an expanded discussion of their respective components can be found later in this release: (i) EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Recurring Adjusted EBITDAre to Net income; and (ii) Net Debt to Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:























Rental and other property revenues

$ 407,390

$ 390,073

$ 808,568

$ 776,090 Expenses:























Operating expense, excluding real estate taxes and insurance



96,172



92,980



185,965



182,128 Real estate taxes and insurance



57,970



55,750



117,554



111,006 Depreciation and amortization



123,944



122,925



246,733



243,669 Total property operating expenses



278,086



271,655



550,252



536,803 Property management expenses



13,454



11,396



27,296



24,276 General and administrative expenses



10,598



9,211



23,751



19,343 Merger and integration related expenses



—



2,826



—



6,625 Interest expense



45,936



43,585



91,636



84,490 (Gain) loss on sale of depreciable real estate assets



—



(2)



13



(2) Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



(297)



(2,761)



(9,260)



(2,911) Other non-operating income



(4,775)



(8,032)



(5,710)



(5,691) Income before income tax expense



64,388



62,195



130,590



113,157 Income tax expense



(682)



(570)



(1,323)



(1,210) Income from continuing operations before real estate joint venture activity



63,706



61,625



129,267



111,947 Income from real estate joint venture



435



356



832



854 Net income



64,141



61,981



130,099



112,801 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



2,224



2,174



4,522



3,975 Net income available for shareholders



61,917



59,807



125,577



108,826 Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders



922



922



1,844



1,844 Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 60,995

$ 58,885

$ 123,733

$ 106,982

























Earnings per common share - basic:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 0.53

$ 0.52

$ 1.09

$ 0.94

























Earnings per common share - diluted:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 0.53

$ 0.52

$ 1.09

$ 0.94

SHARE AND UNIT DATA Shares and units in thousands

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income Shares (1)























Weighted average common shares - basic



113,838



113,646



113,783



113,595 Effect of dilutive securities



249



207



211



174 Weighted average common shares - diluted



114,087



113,853



113,994



113,769 Funds From Operations Shares And Units























Weighted average common shares and units - basic



117,935



117,783



117,886



117,754 Weighted average common shares and units - diluted



118,139



117,951



118,079



117,922 Period End Shares And Units























Common shares at June 30,



114,043



113,808



114,043



113,808 Operating Partnership units at June 30,



4,090



4,136



4,090



4,136 Total common shares and units at June 30,



118,133



117,944



118,133



117,944





(1) For additional information on the calculation of diluted common shares and earnings per common share, please refer to the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in MAA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, expected to be filed with the SEC on or about August 1, 2019.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Dollars in thousands















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets











Real estate assets:











Land

$ 1,883,960

$ 1,868,828 Buildings and improvements and other



11,775,716



11,670,216 Development and capital improvements in progress



97,526



59,506





13,757,202



13,598,550 Less: Accumulated depreciation



(2,791,606)



(2,549,287)





10,965,596



11,049,263 Undeveloped land



58,257



58,257 Investment in real estate joint venture



43,997



44,181 Real estate assets, net



11,067,850



11,151,701 Cash and cash equivalents



40,972



34,259 Restricted cash



16,712



17,414 Other assets



149,296



120,407 Total assets

$ 11,274,830

$ 11,323,781













Liabilities and equity











Liabilities:











Unsecured notes payable

$ 3,879,526

$ 4,053,302 Secured notes payable



660,463



475,026 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



450,212



413,850 Total liabilities



4,990,201



4,942,178 Redeemable common stock



12,103



9,414 Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock



9



9 Common stock



1,138



1,136 Additional paid-in capital



7,146,076



7,138,170 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income



(1,086,665)



(989,263) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,092)



(212) Total MAA shareholders' equity



6,051,466



6,149,840 Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership units



215,404



220,043 Total Company's shareholders' equity



6,266,870



6,369,883 Noncontrolling interest - consolidated real estate entities



5,656



2,306 Total equity



6,272,526



6,372,189 Total liabilities and equity

$ 11,274,830

$ 11,323,781

RECONCILIATION OF FFO, AFFO AND FAD TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit data

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 60,995

$ 58,885

$ 123,733

$ 106,982 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



122,323



121,745



243,533



241,311 (Gain) loss on sale of depreciable real estate assets



—



(2)



13



(2) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate joint venture



166



144



311



289 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



2,224



2,174



4,522



3,975 Funds from operations attributable to the Company



185,708



182,946



372,112



352,555 Recurring capital expenditures



(24,358)



(24,925)



(36,918)



(34,402) Adjusted funds from operations



161,350



158,021



335,194



318,153 Redevelopment capital expenditures



(14,826)



(13,645)



(27,271)



(24,429) Revenue enhancing capital expenditures



(9,813)



(9,345)



(17,852)



(14,008) Commercial capital expenditures



(1,037)



(3,288)



(2,456)



(4,339) Other capital expenditures



(4,187)



(9,885)



(8,164)



(19,512) Funds available for distribution

$ 131,487

$ 121,858

$ 279,451

$ 255,865

























Dividends and distributions paid

$ 113,373

$ 108,787

$ 226,644

$ 217,528

























Weighted average common shares - diluted



114,087



113,853



113,994



113,769 FFO weighted average common shares and units - diluted



118,139



117,951



118,079



117,922

























Earnings per common share - diluted:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 0.53

$ 0.52

$ 1.09

$ 0.94

























Funds from operations per Share - diluted

$ 1.57

$ 1.55

$ 3.15

$ 2.99 Adjusted funds from operations per Share - diluted

$ 1.37

$ 1.34

$ 2.84

$ 2.70

RECONCILIATION OF NET OPERATING INCOME TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS Dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net Operating Income





























Same Store NOI

$ 237,305

$ 237,439

$ 230,414

$ 474,744

$ 462,069 Non-Same Store NOI



15,943



14,362



10,929



30,305



20,887 Total NOI



253,248



251,801



241,343



505,049



482,956 Depreciation and amortization



(123,944)



(122,789)



(122,925)



(246,733)



(243,669) Property management expenses



(13,454)



(13,842)



(11,396)



(27,296)



(24,276) General and administrative expenses



(10,598)



(13,153)



(9,211)



(23,751)



(19,343) Merger and integration expenses



—



—



(2,826)



—



(6,625) Interest expense



(45,936)



(45,700)



(43,585)



(91,636)



(84,490) (Loss) gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



—



(13)



2



(13)



2 Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



297



8,963



2,761



9,260



2,911 Other non-operating income



4,775



935



8,032



5,710



5,691 Income tax expense



(682)



(641)



(570)



(1,323)



(1,210) Income from real estate joint venture



435



397



356



832



854 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2,224)



(2,298)



(2,174)



(4,522)



(3,975) Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders



(922)



(922)



(922)



(1,844)



(1,844) Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 60,995

$ 62,738

$ 58,885

$ 123,733

$ 106,982