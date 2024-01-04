MAA Sauces Are Fresh, Clean, and Adapt to Any Dish

The Authentic Indian Sauce Brand Is Built for Versatility in the Kitchen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's difficult to find home cooking options that are both elite and accessible. Often, a good home-cooked meal requires intense investment. Recipes must be meticulously researched, grocery trips must be carefully planned and executed, and things like soups and sauces require early and ongoing attention for hours at a time. Without this investment, meals quickly devolve into cheap, nutritionless experiences focused on speed and convenience at the expense of health. Harry "Guru" Khanna has set out to change this status quo by creating an Indian sauce that is as healthy as it is elegant.

"MAA Sauces come from decades of research and development," Khanna explains. "I've spent a lifetime developing my sauces both in restaurant settings and by traveling overseas to India to conduct further research. Throughout this process, I've prioritized both health and convenience every step of the way."

The result of this dual focus is immediately apparent. Each MAA Sauce is top-allergy safe and filled with clean, healthy ingredients. They are vegan and do not contain dairy (a cheap filler that many sauces use to water down the more expensive ingredients). This lack of dairy also means the sauces have a long shelf life without the need for chemical preservatives.

Khanna's trump card is his use of cryogenic spices . These are spices ground at sub-zero temperatures to preserve flavor and ensure nutritional integrity. Khanna combines these unique spices into proven recipes, which are available in a jarred format. This can be added to a base, such as vegetables, chicken, beef, lamb, goat, fish, or shrimp. The result is an authentic, high-quality Indian meal that is fresh, clean, and can come together in minutes. It is a convenient, healthy, and affordable culinary solution that keeps meals easy and enjoyable, no matter how busy life may get.

MAA was originally Guru Foods Indian Sauces in the US and continues to operate under the registered trademark GURU in Canada. The brand was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com .

