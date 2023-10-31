MAA Sauces Use Cryogenic Spices to Amp Up the Flavor in Indian Cuisine

News provided by

MAA

31 Oct, 2023, 08:53 ET

Harry "Guru" Khanna's Exquisite Line of Indian Sauces Use Cryogenics to Bring Out the Most Flavor With Each Spice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian foods are known for their spicy flavor profile. While they may universally utilize spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala, MAA is taking the Indian food experience to all-new levels. The ambitious sauce brand is doing so by using cryogenic spices to amp up the flavor profile of traditional Indian cuisine, specifically in the form of easy-to-use, pre-prepared sauces.

"Our sauces are quick and easy to make while remaining faithful to the authentic Indian culinary experience," says company founder and all-around sauce aficionado Harry "Guru" Khanna. Khanna spent years running his own restaurant in Toronto before he traveled to India to perfect his sauce recipes.

This journey led the entrepreneur to develop a series of elegant, one-of-a-kind recipes. These provide genuine Indian flavors and remain top-allergen-safe, avoiding dairy, MSG, trans-fats, gluten, and nuts.

While clean, dietarily speaking, Khanna's sauces also deliver a one-of-a-kind flavor profile that is irresistible for those with a hungry palate. This uniquely alluring element is made possible thanks to the use of cryogenic spices. The MAA website describes this approach to grinding spices thusly, "Cryogenic spices are powdered herbs and spices that are ground at sub-zero temperatures using liquid nitrogen. This innovative technique preserves spices' natural flavour and aroma without damaging their chemical composition, resulting in a more intense and flavorful culinary experience."

The resulting ingredients are fresher and more flavorful. They retain more of their essential oils and inherent nutrients while also avoiding any unnecessary burned flavors. Drawing on his vast store of knowledge — developed through years of both experience and learning — Khanna uses cryogenic spices to create masterful sauce combinations. These have an impressive shelf life despite a lack of additives (another benefit of cryogenic spices). They are capable of elevating anyone's cooking, allowing them to create restaurant-quality Indian cuisine in their own kitchens in a matter of minutes.

About MAA

MAA was originally Guru Foods Indian Sauces in the US and continues to operate under the registered trademark GURU in Canada. The brand was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com.

Harvinder Khanna
Guru Food Product LTD.
416 897 5389
[email protected] 

SOURCE MAA

Also from this source

The Top-Allergen-Safe Indian Sauce Brand Preparing to Take America by Storm

Indian cuisine, and especially the sauces that smother so many authentic Indian dishes, are a staple favorite of many Americans. However, those with...
MAA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

MAA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.