MAA Sauces Use Cryogenic Spices to Amp Up the Flavor in Indian Cuisine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian foods are known for their spicy flavor profile. While they may universally utilize spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala, MAA is taking the Indian food experience to all-new levels. The ambitious sauce brand is doing so by using cryogenic spices to amp up the flavor profile of traditional Indian cuisine, specifically in the form of easy-to-use, pre-prepared sauces.

"Our sauces are quick and easy to make while remaining faithful to the authentic Indian culinary experience," says company founder and all-around sauce aficionado Harry "Guru" Khanna. Khanna spent years running his own restaurant in Toronto before he traveled to India to perfect his sauce recipes.

This journey led the entrepreneur to develop a series of elegant, one-of-a-kind recipes. These provide genuine Indian flavors and remain top-allergen-safe, avoiding dairy, MSG, trans-fats, gluten, and nuts.

While clean, dietarily speaking, Khanna's sauces also deliver a one-of-a-kind flavor profile that is irresistible for those with a hungry palate. This uniquely alluring element is made possible thanks to the use of cryogenic spices. The MAA website describes this approach to grinding spices thusly, "Cryogenic spices are powdered herbs and spices that are ground at sub-zero temperatures using liquid nitrogen. This innovative technique preserves spices' natural flavour and aroma without damaging their chemical composition, resulting in a more intense and flavorful culinary experience."

The resulting ingredients are fresher and more flavorful. They retain more of their essential oils and inherent nutrients while also avoiding any unnecessary burned flavors. Drawing on his vast store of knowledge — developed through years of both experience and learning — Khanna uses cryogenic spices to create masterful sauce combinations. These have an impressive shelf life despite a lack of additives (another benefit of cryogenic spices). They are capable of elevating anyone's cooking, allowing them to create restaurant-quality Indian cuisine in their own kitchens in a matter of minutes.

MAA was originally Guru Foods Indian Sauces in the US and continues to operate under the registered trademark GURU in Canada. The brand was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com .

