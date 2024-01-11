Ma'aden and GlassPoint Unveil Plans to Build Solar Thermal Technology Showcase

News provided by

GlassPoint

11 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

First phase of project development for world's largest industrial solar thermal project

NEW YORK and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden), the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company firm in the Middle East, and GlassPoint, the leader in decarbonizing industrial process heat, today unveiled plans to build a Technology Showcase for its solar steam technology during the Future Minerals Forum taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Technology Showcase marks the first stage of project development for the world's largest industrial solar thermal project and will have capacity to supply nine tons of steam per hour to begin decarbonizing Ma'aden's aluminum supply chain.

The Technology Showcase will combine direct generation of heat and storage to provide a continuous base load of steam to Ma'aden's Alumina refinery at Ras al Khair. Initial capacity will be about 1% of the larger project, which is slated to save more than 12M MMBTUs of energy annually and reduce carbon emissions by 600,000 tons per year.

Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma'aden said: "Ma'aden is taking action today to help the Kingdom achieve its net zero target by 2060. Our Technology Showcase with GlassPoint represents an important step toward large-scale decarbonization that will firmly position Ma'aden as a sustainable industrial leader and support the continued advancement of important climate goals."

Rod MacGregor, GlassPoint founder and CEO, stated: "Governments have agreed that we must act now to scale renewables and transition away from fossil fuels to stop climate change. Our Technology Showcase is an important first step to kick off project development and begin building on location. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to stand out as a leader in decarbonization which is not only setting ambitious climate goals but also developing the projects to fulfill them."

Low-carbon aluminum increasingly commands a premium with industrial companies who seek to meet sustainability requirements from their customers. Moreover, new policies such as the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism will tax high-carbon imports and make low-carbon aluminum, enabled by solar thermal solutions, even more appealing.

The Technology Showcase will include several new advancements from GlassPoint that reduce the cost of its solutions by more than 30%. Enhancements include GlassPoint's Unify storage system, which uses direct heat and ternary molten salts to provide around-the-clock steam for industry, as well lighter materials which boost solar efficiency and notably reduce weight, materials, carbon intensity, shading and the levelized cost of energy.

Plans for the Technology Showcase come on the heels of GlassPoint's October announcement that it will partner with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia to build a solar manufacturing facility in the Eastern Province that will serve as an export hub for clean energy projects throughout the region.

About MA'ADEN
Ma'aden is the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East and among the fastest-growing mining companies in the world, with revenues of SAR 40.3 billion (US$10.7 billion) in 2022. We are developing the mining industry into the third pillar of Saudi economy in line with Vision 2030 and aim to be a role model in responsible and sustainable operations.

We operate 17 mines and sites, have 6,500+ direct employees and export products to over 30 countries. We are embarking on massive growth over the next 18 years across phosphate, aluminum, gold, copper and new minerals – to leverage the Kingdom's estimated US$1.3 trillion mineral endowment and international opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://www.maaden.com.sa

About GlassPoint
GlassPoint is the leader in decarbonizing the $444B industrial process heat market. By focusing on reducing emissions associated with the production of materials essential to the energy transition, GlassPoint is making a substantial impact on combating climate change. The company builds, owns and operates large-scale solar steam facilities to reduce carbon emissions in hard-to-abate industries such as mining and metals, chemicals, construction materials, desalination and more. GlassPoint is the only solution proven at scale to reduce carbon emissions from industrial process heat and has built more than half of the industrial solar steam capacity in the world. Learn more at glasspoint.com. 

SOURCE GlassPoint

Also from this source

GlassPoint Unveils Technology Advancements Reducing Solar Steam Costs by 30%

GlassPoint Unveils Technology Advancements Reducing Solar Steam Costs by 30%

GlassPoint, the leader in decarbonizing industrial process heat, today unveiled a range of technology advances that drive a 30% reduction in the cost ...
GlassPoint partners with MISA to build a solar manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia

GlassPoint partners with MISA to build a solar manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia

GlassPoint, the leader in decarbonizing industrial process heat, today announced it has partnered with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.