Maaji Just Became One of the First Swimwear & Beachwear Manufacturers in Latin America to Obtain the B Corp Certification

On a mission to protect our planet, create consciously, and inspire the community, Maaji becomes B Corp certified.

"Our Maajic goes beyond the product; it's positively impacting the planet and its people!"

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand joined a worldwide movement of more than 4,000 companies that aspire to be the best companies for the world and not just the best in the world.

B corps are mission-driven companies that balance purpose and profit. They operate under the highest standards of social and environmental practices for the benefit of the planet and its people.

Maaji

How did they get here?

Several years ago, Maaji started a journey toward sustainability as Carolina Restrepo, Maaji's Sustainability Director, said:

"It's been a long journey to get here…. our certification process began in 2019 when we approached the B assessment. It defined the path for the following years, and it has been our lighthouse. The environmental and social consciousness we developed daily, along with our employees, suppliers, and community, has been vital to become part of this movement."

Here are just a few goals Maaji met to become a Certified B Corporation:

All swimwear is Carbon Neutral.

All collections use sustainable fibers that generate 80% less CO2 emissions and use 98% less water

+120,000 planted trees

+350 Direct Employees, and 6400 indirect employees, impacting +5000 families in Colombia

Created Maaji Secondhand Store to encourage the reuse of garments

Made in Colombia with Maajic: 100% of the talent and 86% of their suppliers are Colombian

with Maajic: 100% of the talent and 86% of their suppliers are Colombian Actively participating in local social causes

Today, with the official certification, Maaji recommits to the conviction to work towards their mission:

"To protect our planet, create consciously, and inspire our community" MAAJI PRODULY STATES: WE ARE EARTH WARRIORS!

About Maaji:

Maaji is a lifestyle brand that delivers Maajic by spreading the joy of an endless summer lifestyle. Its fun and versatile pieces are designed for sunny and environmentally conscious young-spirited people.

Founded by Colombian sisters Manuela and Amalia Sierra, Maaji was built on the principle of making a positive impact through good deeds. That means practicing inclusion, ethical production, and doing more to minimize Maaji's footprint through sustainable practices.

Maaji is present in more than 57 countries and has 15 stand-alone stores across the Americas.

We rely on numerous partners such as Nordstrom, Revolve, Galeries Lafayette, Corte Ingles, Amazon, Zappos, Neiman Marcus, Anthropologie, and Bloomingdale's.

PR CONTACT: Paulina Madrid

[email protected]

786-614-6501

www.maaji.co

Social Media: @maaji

SOURCE Maaji