MAAJI Presents Flashback Friday: The High Summer 2022 Collection!

"Inspired by the glow of the 70s and the fun times they had in those golden days, every piece is a flashback of happiness and joy," Laura Martínez, swimwear designer.

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAAJI´s going back to the old happy summer days of sun, and fun, with their new Flashback Friday collection that features color blocks, geo prints & washy Prints, all in bright colors that look amazing in a tanned summer body.

The brand mission is to support local sourcing and to deliver Colombian Maajic to the world, that´s why the collection is made with 100% Colombian fabrics.

MAAJI FLASHBACK FRIDAY HIGH SUMMER 2022 MAAJI FLASHBACK FRIDAY HIGH SUMMER 2022

The glow of the Golden Hour is the color palette! Beautiful browns; and vibrant mustard yellow enhance the skin tone, adding a fun summery vibe. This golden color is accompanied by Sea Glass turquoise blue and Powder Pink fuchsia, three colors that together ode the sunset.

Every body is a bikini body. That´s why MAAJI´s promise is to offer support and silhouettes for every body type. Between their greatest bets are the Liberty , a delicate silhouette that offers support. Its small center and straps allow an incredible tan! Ursule , Maaji's best-selling piece; its details, such as the U-shaped rod and this trim are very fashionable; strapless silhouettes are at their peak, making Ursule a must-have garment. Andy , a multiway triangle top everyone will love this season. Spice it up as you like, with the straps crossed, as a regular triangle, as a halter, and more! Kristi is a striped one-piece that will catch everyone's attention at the beach; the textures and color mix are an extra touch to an already stunning suit.

Underwire tops are here to stay! Dainty is an irresistible top that adds extra support for everybody to feel comfortable at the beach, and of course, it's reversible! Skimpy and flirty triangle tops like Brenda & Crush are the perfect sunny day suits! Finally, Selena & Micro Mini , a key item of this collection, is a sexy, multiway, and reversible set; the ideal for tanning.

As Maaji says, it´s time to live again, to live the GOLDEN DAYS!

Images & resources: https://www.maaji.co/pages/flashback-friday-press-release?utm_source=web&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=flashback+friday+high+summer+2022&utm_id=flashbackfriday&utm_term=flashback

About Maaji:

Maaji is a lifestyle brand that delivers Maajic by spreading the joy of an endless summer lifestyle. It's fun and versatile pieces are designed for sunny and conscious young-spirited people.

Founded in 2003 by Colombian sisters, Manuela, and Amalia Sierra, Maaji was built on the principle of making a positive impact through good deeds. That means practicing inclusion, transparency, ethical production, embracing diversity, and doing more to minimize our environmental footprint through our sustainable practices.

Maaji is present in more than 57 countries.We rely on numerous partners such as Nordstrom, Revolve, Galerias Lafayette, Corte Ingles, Amazon, Zappos, Neiman Marcus, Anthropologie, and Bloomingdales.

Proud of its home, the Maaji label reads: We are Made in Colombia with Maajic.

PR CONTACT:

Paulina Madrid

[email protected]

www.maaji.co

Social Media: @maaji

SOURCE MAAJI