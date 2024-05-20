Maastricht University Chooses PebblePad for University-Wide Learning and Assessment Innovation

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands and TELFORD, England, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PebblePad, the Learning Journey Platform, is delighted to announce that Maastricht University (UM), has chosen its comprehensive learning suite to support UM's vision on assessment, following a thorough evaluation process. The decision highlights a growing demand for technology to support self-directed learning, programmatic assessment and competency development, and marks a widening of the PebblePad's customer base in mainland Europe.

Maastricht University's choice of PebblePad reflects a shared vision for educational innovation and excellence. The platform's comprehensive toolset including ePortfolio, digital workbooks and extensive assessment capabilities will be adopted across many disciplines, offering robust support for programmatic assessment and enabling students to take charge of their learning paths.

Reflecting on the decision, Rina Vaatstra, Manager Education, Content & Support at Maastricht University, said: "The implementation of PebblePad aligns with our vision on assessment and UM learning principles (constructive, contextual, collaborative and self-directed)."

Key highlights of the partnership include:

A phased university-wide adoption: starting with 15 programmes at 5 faculties, (other programs will follow in the coming years).

September 2024 go-live date: Marking the beginning of a new era in learning and assessment at Maastricht University .

go-live date: Marking the beginning of a new era in learning and assessment at . Programmatic Assessment: Elevating the educational experience to new heights of engagement and personalisation.

A strategic and long-term investment of up to 8 Years.

"PebblePad is honoured and delighted to be selected by Maastricht University," added Kenny Nicholl, COO of PebblePad. "This partnership epitomises our mission to empower educators and learners and to transform how teaching and learning is provided and assessed, and we are excited to see the positive impact our platform will have on the university's community."

This collaboration sets a new benchmark for higher education, showcasing the potential of innovative technologies to enrich learning and teaching outcomes.

