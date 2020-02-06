M³AAWG General Meeting Brings Together More than 200 Companies to Fight Online Abuse

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) , the largest global industry consortium developing collaborative approaches to combat online abuse, will host its 48th General Meeting in San Francisco from February 17-20. M3AAWG members from around the world representing organizations such as AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Twitter, Google, Microsoft, Orange and more will discuss the latest in anti-abuse with peers in a focused environment of working sessions and educational panels.

Cybersecurity leaders from internet service providers, telecom companies, email service providers, social networking companies, hardware and software vendors, antivirus vendors, security vendors and more will converge to discuss coordinated, collaborative steps organizations can take to combat the most prevalent threats. These will include the latest developments in malware, DDoS attacks, GDPR, IoT, election security, SMS, voice and email security and much more.

Lucy Sanders, CEO and co-founder of the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), will open the meeting with a keynote talk on best practices technology leaders can adopt to become more inclusive leaders, support more creative, innovative workplaces and accelerate innovation.

"M3AAWG is the premier organization bringing hundreds of industry-leading global companies together to fight internet abuse in a technology-neutral, trusted forum," said Amy Cadagin, executive director of M3AAWG. "Our General Meetings bring together technical experts from across technology disciplines with public officials, members of law enforcement, policy makers and more to discuss in practical terms our ongoing collaboration to make the online environment safer for individuals and businesses globally."

M3AAWG's 48th General Meeting will also introduce the 10th recipient of the Mary Litynski award, which honors the memory of the woman who helped shape M3AAWG into the organization that it is today. Past winners have included Dave Piscitello, a central figure in developing the ICANN Domain Abuse Activity Reporting (DAAR) system; Dave Rand, the cybersecurity advocate who co-founded the first reputation-based anti-spam company; and Michael "Mick" Moran, whose diligent work helped protect thousands of Internet-based child abuse victims.

The meeting will take place at the Fairmont Hotel San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.m3aawg.org and follow M3AAWG on Twitter @M3AAWG.

About the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG)

The Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) is where the industry comes together to work against bots, malware, spam, viruses, denial-of-service attacks and other online exploitation. M3AAWG ( www.m3aawg.org ) members represent more than one billion mailboxes from some of the largest network operators worldwide. It leverages the depth and experience of its global membership to tackle abuse on existing networks and new emerging services through technology, collaboration and public policy. It also works to educate global policy makers on the technical and operational issues related to online abuse and messaging. Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., M3AAWG is driven by market needs and supported by major network operators and messaging providers.

Media Contact

Josh Tammaro

233806@email4pr.com

(617) 945-1915

SOURCE M3AAWG

Related Links

http://www.m3aawg.org

