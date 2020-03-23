Mab & Stoke Releases Readymade Mab Tabs For Natural Alternatives For Immune System Support And Stress Reduction

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mab & Stoke officially released their newest immune-supportive herbal Mab Tabs with both available immediately. Readymade Calm and Readymade Immune Mab Tabs are prepared from a specially selected blend of effective and impactful natural herbs designed to meet an increased demand for natural immune and stress support.

Readymades work on their own, as well as in partnership with Mab & Stoke's successful "customized for you" Mab Tabs which launched in January 2020.

At launch, the two new additions each offer unique value:

Readymade Calm Mab Tabs (MSRP: $48 ): Readymade Calm is a Mab Tab to help you chill and unwind. It offers baseline immune support, as do all Mab Tabs, but this blend is specifically for when stress starts to build up and you need help relaxing. Ingredients include: Ashwagandha, Chamomile, Elderberry, Hops, Green Tea, Lemon Balm and Magnolia.

Readymade Immune Mab Tabs (MSRP: $48 ): Our immune-focused Readymade Mab Tab is a highly-concentrated blend of all the herbs you need to support a healthy immune system. Ingredients include: Ashwagandha, Astragalus, Burdock, Elderberry, Ginger, Green Tea, Lemon Balm and Red Clover .

Readymade Mab Tabs may be dropped in any beverage up to three times per day alone or two times per day if taken with Mab & Stoke's highly immune-supportive Custom blends. Dissolve times vary from one to three minutes, depending on the temperature of the beverage.

All Mab Tabs are crafted and pressed at our FDA-compliant facility in East Hampton, NY. Readymade Mab Tabs retail for $48 for one tin of 28 Mab Tabs. At launch, Readymade Calm and Readymade Immune are available for purchase within the United States only. Please visit www.mabandstoke.com for additional information.

Disclaimer: All of the plants we use have a high safety profile. We rely on gentle, nourishing tonic herbs that can be taken regularly over the long-term to strengthen and harmonize the body's systems. If you have any questions about the suitability of a given herb for your specific health needs, sensitivities, or allergies, we recommend that you consult with your physician.

