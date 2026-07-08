Mabel's Labels Kicks Off Back-to-School Season with 2026 Parent Guide and Organization Solutions

HAMILTON, ON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families begin preparing for another school year, Mabel's Labels, the label brand trusted by parents for over 23 years, is helping take the stress out of back-to-school with the launch of its free 2026 Back-to-School Guide, alongside its lineup of durable, personalized labels designed to keep kids' belongings organized all year long.

Source: Mabel's Labels

For more than two decades, Mabel's Labels has been helping parents simplify busy family routines with personalized labels that withstand the dishwasher, microwave, and laundry. This year, the brand is expanding its support with a comprehensive digital guide filled with practical advice, parent tested tips and easy to follow checklists to help families feel prepared before the first day of school.

From navigating first day jitters and building morning routines to grade specific shopping lists, packing healthy lunches and decoding school acronyms, the guide provides parents with actionable advice for the moments that matter most. Throughout the guide, Mabel's Labels shares practical organization tips, including labeling backpacks, lunch bags, water bottles, clothing and school supplies to help keep belongings out of the lost and found and make busy school days run more smoothly.

"Whether you are sending your child off to school for the first time through those doors or juggling multiple schedules, we see you," said Julie Cole, Founder of Mabel's Labels. "This guide was built with input from parents just like you. School has changed. Parenting has changed. Schedules feel fuller. Expectations feel bigger. But one thing hasn't changed: kids still need reassurance, parents still need simple tools, and the school year always creeps up fast. Inside, families will find practical checklists, real advice and small tweaks that make a big difference."

From personalized name labels for school supplies and lunch gear to clothing labels that stand up to countless washes, Mabel's Labels offers organization solutions designed to help families spend less time replacing lost belongings and more time focusing on what matters most during the school year.

The Mabel's Labels 2026 Back-to-School Guide is available to download for free at https://mabelslabels.com/back-to-school-guide. To explore Mabel's Labels complete lineup of back-to-school products visit www.mabelslabels.com.

About Mabel's Labels

Mabel's Labels is the leading provider of name labels for the stuff kids lose. Founded over 23 years ago, the brand was created to help busy parents keep track of their kids' belongings and has since grown into a trusted household name. Mabel's Labels offers high-quality, stylish and customizable solutions that are laundry, dishwasher, and microwave safe. Learn more at www.mabelslabels.com.

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SOURCE Mabel's Labels