Mabï Artisanal Tea Announces Five-Year Equity Partnership With Haitian Soccer Icon Duckens Nazon

The Black-owned, Caribbean-rooted functional beverage brand aligns with Haiti's all-time leading goal scorer ahead of the 2026 World Cup during a historic moment for Haitian sports.

ATLANTA, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabï Artisanal Tea today proudly announced it is teaming up with professional soccer player Duckens Nazon in a new partnership, welcoming him as a long-term equity partner and brand ambassador. This five-year deal speaks to the genuine connection between Nazon and the Black-owned Caribbean functional tea brand, reflecting their shared passion for heritage, performance and purpose as the Haitian-French athlete prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mabï Artisanal Tea is proud to team up with professional soccer player Duckens Nazon as a long-term equity partner and brand ambassador.

Unlike traditional endorsement deals, Nazon joins Mabï Artisanal Tea as an equity shareholder, demonstrating his sincere belief in the company's mission, growth potential, and cultural impact.

"Duckens' commitment to Haiti and its diaspora is the perfect embodiment for our growing brand," said Jerry Grammont, CEO and Co-Founder of Mabï Artisanal Tea. "He is a world-class athlete and now a co-owner who truly believes in our mission to honor Caribbean heritage, empower Haitian farming communities and redefine what functional wellness looks like. His leadership, discipline and dedication to Haiti embody everything Mabï stands for. As Haiti returns to the World Cup, we're proud to stand alongside him in building a lasting legacy."

Haiti has clinched a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, its first in over 50 years, thanks in large part to Nazon's efforts. With the tournament coming to the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, Nazon will be playing on American soil at a time when Haitian pride and Mabï's U.S. presence are both on the rise.

Nazon currently plays as a striker (#9) for Esteghlal F.C. and stands as Haiti's all-time leading goalscorer with 44 international goals, a record he continues to extend. Across more than 323 professional appearances and 108 club goals, his discipline and endurance define elite performance.

For Nazon, affectionately known as "The Duck" by fans across the Haitian diaspora, the partnership with Mabï Artisanal Tea is deeply personal, as he uses his platform to help in efforts to rebuild Haiti.

"Mabï represents home, Haiti and resilience for me," said Nazon. "When I discovered how deeply Mabï Artisanal Tea invests in Haitian communities and how intentional they are about honoring our culture, it became more than a business decision—it became personal. I wanted ownership and the opportunity to build something that instills pride in our people, both on the field and in everyday life. As we prepare for the World Cup on U.S. soil, I'm proud to partner with a brand that fuels natural performance and celebrates our heritage on the world stage."

In addition to soccer, Nazon is the founder of Humanayiti, a foundation dedicated to uplifting communities across Haiti. Following the devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake in August 2021, he partnered with Seed Charity to raise €60,000 to build earthquake-resistant homes in southern Haiti, resulting in 10 reinforced homes for displaced families and transparent progress updates to supporters worldwide.

With more than two million Haitians living in the U.S., the Mabï Artisanal Tea partnership extends far beyond commerce. It represents a unifying cultural bridge between the Caribbean diaspora, elite global sport and modern functional wellness, connecting heritage to opportunity at a defining moment in Haitian history.

Mabï Artisanal Tea sources its raw ingredients from women-led farming cooperatives in the mountains of Haiti, reinforcing its dedication to economic empowerment and sustainable Caribbean agriculture. Mabï Artisanal Tea is inspired by Mauby, an indigenous Caribbean drink traditionally crafted from the bark of the Colubrina tree and cherished for generations for its restorative properties. The brand's cold-brewed, plant-based functional teas are packed with antioxidants, natural botanical, and adaptogenic benefits, delivering holistic hydration without caffeine or artificial additives.

The partnership is strategically designed to maximize visibility during the World Cup cycle, with the soccer superstar set to play matches in the U.S. where Mabï is building its retail footprint. Mabï's teas, including Apricot Passion and Strawberry Breeze, are currently in 11 airports, one stadium, and over 300 stores.

For more information on Mabï Artisanal Tea, visit mabitea.com.

About Mabï Artisanal Tea:

Mabï Artisanal Tea is a pioneering functional beverage brand deeply rooted in Caribbean heritage. Founded by Jerry Grammont and Erica Ortiz-Grammont, the company produces cold-brewed, plant-based, ready-to-drink artisanal teas crafted with Mauby bark (Colubrina arborescens), herbs, spices and real exotic whole fruits. The brand's signature ingredient — Mauby bark — delivers clinically significant levels of polyphenols, flavonoids, saponins and natural adaptogens that support antioxidant protection, anti-inflammatory benefits and holistic hydration without caffeine or artificial additives.

SOURCE Mabi Tea