Mabl Empowers Quality Engineering Teams with New Enhanced Branching and Version Control of Automated Tests

Low-code test automation solution enables software teams to further improve collaboration, strengthen test reliability, and scale automated testing in CI/CD environments.

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mabl, the SaaS leader in intelligent test automation, today announced the release of enhanced branching capabilities that enable software development teams to easily create test branches, compare different versions of tests, and resolve conflicts in parallel with development and at the rapid pace of CI/CD. With this latest improvement, mabl offers quality engineering teams a low-code solution for adopting branching and merging best practices used by modern development teams promoting collaboration, team efficiency, and helping organizations scale automated testing.

"Low-code empowers everyone involved in software development to contribute at all stages of the SDLC," said Gevorg Hovsepyan, Head of Product at mabl. "Mabl's new branching capabilities empower testers and developers to further adopt modern development best practices that result in faster time to market and higher quality web applications."

Leading development teams release code several times per day, amounting to thousands of releases per year. To manage this velocity, both testers and developers need to operate in unison to ensure new features meet high consumer standards. But until now, branching and merging of tests was only accessible to the most technically skilled team members, undercutting the ability of these teams to reach the full potential of DevOps.

Mabl's new collaborative testing features allow the full software team to adopt modern development best practices with the help of low-code, intelligent test automation:

Create new branches: team members can make changes to a test or flow without impacting the main version (or master). Mabl users can work in parallel on the same set of tests or flows, such as when a test is being updated or created for a new feature in development.

team members can make changes to a test or flow without impacting the main version (or master). Mabl users can work in parallel on the same set of tests or flows, such as when a test is being updated or created for a new feature in development. Merging and conflict resolution: helps teams unify disparate versions of the same test when multiple team members have contributed to it. With mabl users can easily resolve different variations of a test or flow to include in the final version.

helps teams unify disparate versions of the same test when multiple team members have contributed to it. With mabl users can easily resolve different variations of a test or flow to include in the final version. Test review workflows: users can easily collaborate where they work on tests by providing comments and feedback to specific test versions that ultimately help improve test reliability and the speed of output.

Existing mabl users can access these enhanced branching capabilities in their existing workspaces today. High-velocity software teams can take advantage of these new features by signing up for a free two week trial .

About mabl:

mabl is the enterprise SaaS leader of intelligent, low-code test automation that empowers high-velocity software teams to embed automated end-to-end tests into the entire development lifecycle. mabl customers benefit from a unified platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining reliable browser, API and mobile web tests that result in faster delivery of high-quality, business critical applications. That's why customer-centric brands like Charles Schwab, jetBlue, Dollar Shave Club, Stack Overflow, and many others rely on mabl to create the digital experiences their customers demand. Learn more at https://www.mabl.com ; follow @mablhq on Twitter and @mabl on LinkedIn.

