Mabl Experience Draws Premier Sponsors, Industry-Leading Speakers for 2023 Event

Google Cloud, GitLab, Atlassian, Priceline, Microsoft, and more will share how they're extending the Reach of quality

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mabl , the SaaS leader in low-code intelligent test automation, will host their fourth mabl Experience conference with a premier lineup of speakers, sponsors, and sessions on November 1-2nd. Featuring speakers from Google (GOOG), Microsoft, Priceline, Atlassian (TEAM), Ritual, Barracuda, and more, mabl Experience continues to build momentum as a must-see event for executives, developers, and quality professionals invested in enabling innovation with quality.

Software development continues to evolve through unprecedented disruptions driven by generative AI, DevOps, and digital transformation. Quality practices are proving to be essential for navigating these disruptions and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Now in its fourth year, mabl Experience is sponsored by Atlassian , Google Cloud , Abstracta , GitLab , and community partner Resilient Coders , all of whom will be presenting at the event.

"The caliber of our partners is a testament to the growing importance of quality and the value of mabl Experience," stated mabl co-founder Izzy Azeri. "We're thrilled to host industry leaders like Google Cloud and Atlassian, as well as Microsoft, Priceline, Barracuda, and Ritual for insightful discussions on how testing can unleash success across the development organization."

Mabl Experience 2023 is dedicated to exploring how industry leaders and quality innovators are transforming software testing to unleash innovation and business success. Hosted virtually and live in Boston, mabl Experience features over two dozen panels, fireside chats, and presentations, including:

Beyond the Hype: Transforming Quality with AI and Low-Code by mabl co-founder Dan Belcher

Fostering Innovation with Quality at Priceline

Driving Your Team's Software Delivery Performance led by Google Cloud

Navigating Massive Transitions with Quality, a fireside chat with Microsoft

Unlocking the Potential of AI in Engineering led by mabl AI experts

Unleashing Innovation in QA, a panel discussion with Barracuda, Fox Broadcasting Corporation, and Chorus Innovations

Newly appointed mabl Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Shopp shared his excitement for mabl Experience 2023:

"Mabl is disrupting how development teams can integrate testing into DevOps, and empower developers, quality engineers, and software testers to deliver better customer experiences at a faster pace. I couldn't be more excited to see how industry leaders are harnessing low-code test automation to transform how they build software."

Registration for mabl Experience is free and open to anyone invested in software quality. Explore the full agenda and reserve your spot at either the in-person or virtual event at: https://experience.mabl.com/

About mabl: mabl is the enterprise SaaS leader of intelligent, low-code test automation that empowers high-velocity software teams to embed automated end-to-end tests into the entire development lifecycle. Customer-centric brands rely on mabl's unified platform for creating, managing, and running automated tests that result in faster delivery of high-quality, business critical applications.

