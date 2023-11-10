Mabl Experience Highlights Importance of Quality in DevOps Adoption, Digital Transformation

Mabl unveiled 3 new innovations to 1,300+ software engineering professionals during the two day event focused on the importance of software quality in an era of digital disruption

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mabl Experience , the annual software quality conference hosted by mabl , the SaaS leader in low-code intelligent test automation, marked its strongest event to date last week. Held on November 1st - 2nd, the fourth annual conference gathered over 1,300 software development professionals and leaders from 800+ companies spanning over 70 countries. For the first time, mabl Experience was brought to the quality community as a joint effort between mabl and partners Atlassian (TEAM), Google (GOOG), Abstracta , and GitLab .

Mabl co-founder Dan Belcher and Head of Product Gevorg Hovsepyan opened mabl Experience by introducing three innovations built to transform software testing:

Generative AI-powered autohealing : supercharges mabl's autohealing capability with the power of LLMs to comprehend the context and purpose of each element. This capability enables teams to unlock higher productivity and agility as test maintenance is reduced by 95%.

: supercharges mabl's autohealing capability with the power of LLMs to comprehend the context and purpose of each element. This capability enables teams to unlock higher productivity and agility as test maintenance is reduced by 95%. Browser load testing : breaks the barriers to high-effort performance testing by allowing teams to reuse low-code browser and API tests as performance tests. Teams can ensure their app performance is based on actual user experiences, including user flow duration and Core Web Vitals. Mabl's cloud-powered unified platform means there's no infrastructure to maintain, on-demand scalability, and real-time actionable insights.

: breaks the barriers to high-effort performance testing by allowing teams to reuse low-code browser and API tests as performance tests. Teams can ensure their app performance is based on actual user experiences, including user flow duration and Core Web Vitals. Mabl's cloud-powered unified platform means there's no infrastructure to maintain, on-demand scalability, and real-time actionable insights. Mobile testing: currently in private beta, mabl's mobile testing capabilities mark a significant leap forward in achieving comprehensive and reliable automated test coverage for Android and iOS apps. Technical and non-technical users can create tests 10x faster, run tests across multiple virtual and real devices in-parallel with no devices to manage. Companies benefit from a consolidated approach to web, API, and mobile testing with the same platform that minimizes quality gaps and silos.

Citing 100% growth in test execution and active users in 2023 so far, Belcher explained that demand for premium customer experiences, stronger DevOps performance, and faster digital transformation is driving companies to get more value from their software testing strategies.

"Companies need solutions that allow them to scale testing as their customers, products, and organizations evolve," said Belcher. "These new innovations show how mabl is continuing to deliver on our mission to empower software-dependent companies to thrive in an era of unprecedented disruption."

Speakers from mabl customers Microsoft, Priceline, Smugmug, Fox Broadcasting Corporation, Barracuda, TrustCloud, Chorus Innovations and more demonstrated how low-code test automation is helping them navigate the opportunities and challenges presented by DevOps, digital transformation, and increasingly competitive market conditions.

One engineering leader at a Fortune 20 technology company noted that the impact of effective test automation is growing as the costs of defects, engineering effort, and customer churn rise: "When you add the costs of everything - infrastructure, engineering hours, etc - we get a jarringly large number and that speaks volumes about the value of testing to leadership."

This year's event also featured the inaugural mabl Experience Awards. Hosted by mabl CRO Anthony Palladino, these awards recognized the quality leaders and teams empowering their organizations to innovate through software testing. With categories dedicated to recognizing individuals, teams, and partners, the mabl Experience Awards celebrated the impressive growth and energy of the software testing community.

The 2023 mabl Experience Awards winners are:

Most Valuable Tester: Laura Gormley, The Buckle

Quality Leader of the Year: Deepak Naik, Charles Schwab

Partner of the Year: Google Cloud

Most Impactful Quality Transformation: TrustCloud

DevOps Leader of the Year: Priceline

Since starting in 2020, mabl Experience has grown in tandem with the quality community as testing takes on greater importance in the enterprise. The innovations and customer community showcased at mabl Experience 2023 highlights how test automation is driving value and business success as software development evolves.

About mabl: mabl is the enterprise SaaS leader of intelligent, low-code test automation that empowers high-velocity software teams to embed automated end-to-end tests into the entire development lifecycle. mabl customers benefit from a unified platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining reliable browser, API and mobile web tests that result in faster delivery of high-quality, business critical applications. That's why customer-centric brands like Charles Schwab, jetBlue, Dollar Shave Club, Stack Overflow, and many others rely on mabl to create the digital experiences their customers demand.

