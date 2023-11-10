Mabl Experience Highlights Importance of Quality in DevOps Adoption, Digital Transformation

News provided by

MABL, Inc.

10 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Mabl unveiled 3 new innovations to 1,300+ software engineering professionals during the two day event focused on the importance of software quality in an era of digital disruption

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mabl Experience, the annual software quality conference hosted by mabl, the SaaS leader in low-code intelligent test automation, marked its strongest event to date last week. Held on November 1st - 2nd, the fourth annual conference gathered over 1,300 software development professionals and leaders from 800+ companies spanning over 70 countries. For the first time, mabl Experience was brought to the quality community as a joint effort between mabl and partners Atlassian (TEAM), Google (GOOG), Abstracta, and GitLab.

Mabl co-founder Dan Belcher and Head of Product Gevorg Hovsepyan opened mabl Experience by introducing three innovations built to transform software testing:

  • Generative AI-powered autohealing: supercharges mabl's autohealing capability with the power of LLMs to comprehend the context and purpose of each element. This capability enables teams to unlock higher productivity and agility as test maintenance is reduced by 95%.
  • Browser load testing: breaks the barriers to high-effort performance testing by allowing teams to reuse low-code browser and API tests as performance tests. Teams can ensure their app performance is based on actual user experiences, including user flow duration and Core Web Vitals. Mabl's cloud-powered unified platform means there's no infrastructure to maintain, on-demand scalability, and real-time actionable insights.
  • Mobile testing: currently in private beta, mabl's mobile testing capabilities mark a significant leap forward in achieving comprehensive and reliable automated test coverage for Android and iOS apps. Technical and non-technical users can create tests 10x faster, run tests across multiple virtual and real devices in-parallel with no devices to manage. Companies benefit from a consolidated approach to web, API, and mobile testing with the same platform that minimizes quality gaps and silos.

Citing 100% growth in test execution and active users in 2023 so far, Belcher explained that demand for premium customer experiences, stronger DevOps performance, and faster digital transformation is driving companies to get more value from their software testing strategies.

"Companies need solutions that allow them to scale testing as their customers, products, and organizations evolve," said Belcher. "These new innovations show how mabl is continuing to deliver on our mission to empower software-dependent companies to thrive in an era of unprecedented disruption."

Speakers from mabl customers Microsoft, Priceline, Smugmug, Fox Broadcasting Corporation, Barracuda, TrustCloud, Chorus Innovations and more demonstrated how low-code test automation is helping them navigate the opportunities and challenges presented by DevOps, digital transformation, and increasingly competitive market conditions.

One engineering leader at a Fortune 20 technology company noted that the impact of effective test automation is growing as the costs of defects, engineering effort, and customer churn rise: "When you add the costs of everything - infrastructure, engineering hours, etc - we get a jarringly large number and that speaks volumes about the value of testing to leadership."

This year's event also featured the inaugural mabl Experience Awards. Hosted by mabl CRO Anthony Palladino, these awards recognized the quality leaders and teams empowering their organizations to innovate through software testing. With categories dedicated to recognizing individuals, teams, and partners, the mabl Experience Awards celebrated the impressive growth and energy of the software testing community.

The 2023 mabl Experience Awards winners are:

  • Most Valuable Tester: Laura Gormley, The Buckle
  • Quality Leader of the Year: Deepak Naik, Charles Schwab
  • Partner of the Year: Google Cloud
  • Most Impactful Quality Transformation: TrustCloud
  • DevOps Leader of the Year: Priceline

Since starting in 2020, mabl Experience has grown in tandem with the quality community as testing takes on greater importance in the enterprise. The innovations and customer community showcased at mabl Experience 2023 highlights how test automation is driving value and business success as software development evolves.

About mabl: mabl is the enterprise SaaS leader of intelligent, low-code test automation that empowers high-velocity software teams to embed automated end-to-end tests into the entire development lifecycle. mabl customers benefit from a unified platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining reliable browser, API and mobile web tests that result in faster delivery of high-quality, business critical applications. That's why customer-centric brands like Charles Schwab, jetBlue, Dollar Shave Club, Stack Overflow, and many others rely on mabl to create the digital experiences their customers demand.

PR Contact:
Bridget Hughes
[email protected]

SOURCE MABL, Inc.

Also from this source

Mabl Experience Draws Premier Sponsors, Industry-Leading Speakers for 2023 Event

mabl, the SaaS leader in low-code intelligent test automation, will host their fourth mabl Experience conference with a premier lineup of speakers,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.