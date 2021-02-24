Mabl Introduces Native Desktop Application with API and Mobile Test Automation Capabilities

"The new desktop app streamlines my workflow since I don't have to worry about sessions or cookies impacting my tests," says Chris Skopec, Software Test Engineer at SmugMug. "Combined with the addition of mobile web and API testing, the streamlined user experience will make it even easier for us to keep quality front and center."

With the desktop app, mabl's low-code interface for test creation and maintenance requires up to 80% less effort than alternatives, improving collaboration and significantly reducing the programming expertise required to write and maintain automated tests. As a result, software teams can avoid testing bottlenecks and harness the power of test automation to achieve the full potential of DevOps.

New capabilities include:

Desktop app: The desktop application - built with Electron - provides users a low-code interface to create, execute, maintain, and analyze results of all their automated tests. Eliminating the need to jump between multiple UIs, users can now more efficiently run their browser, API and local web tests, in the cloud or locally through a single unified experience.

API testing: mabl's end-to-end API testing functionality improves test coverage by enabling users to easily validate API workflows alongside browser-based workflows in a single unified platform. Users can author and maintain API tests using mabl's low-code interface or import and export Postman collections to leverage existing automation investments.

Mobile web testing: New to the mabl platform, the desktop app includes support for mobile web testing. Users can validate responsiveness by creating and running tests across browsers and mobile device profiles in the same unified experience.

"With the addition of the desktop app, mabl is the simplest, most capable intelligent test automation solution on the market," says mabl co-founder Dan Belcher. "Quality professionals now have a seamless, low-code solution for their browser, API and mobile web testing needs, enabling them to automate even more routine tasks and focus their talent on higher-level quality initiatives."

Mabl users can automate web application tests faster than ever; and improve collaboration among cross-functional team members to not only run better tests, but lead with a culture of quality. Join us at one of our local Experience Tour events to learn more about this latest release, and to hear real-world success stories from mabl customers.

