mabl Launches Careers in QA Job Board to Help Connect Software Testing Talent with Hiring Teams

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mabl, the SaaS leader in intelligent test automation, today announced the launch of Careers in QA , an industry specific job board that connects software quality professionals with employers who are actively hiring. The demand for skilled testing professionals is growing rapidly as more organizations adopt quality engineering practices and embed testing further into every stage of the software development lifecycle.

Over the last eighteen months, the tech job market has become volatile. Last year and well into the first half this year, job growth was high. According to the Dice Tech Job Report as of June 2022, the number of tech job postings was up 45% since the beginning of the year and up 52% compared to the first half of 2021. The market was strong for job seekers, and the great reshuffle was a challenge for businesses trying to fill open positions. Unfortunately, the market has shifted again in recent months with a substantial uptick in layoffs, especially at tech companies.

As part of mabl's continuing mission to support the growth and development of quality professionals, the newly created Careers in QA job board connects software testers, test engineers, and other quality professionals with organizations looking for the best and brightest to join their teams. The job board welcomes companies and organizations of all sizes and needs to take advantage of this free resource to connect with potential employees in a fast-moving, highly competitive job market. Visit careersinqa.com to learn more.

"We see the demand for testers and quality engineers growing every day in our customer community, '' said Izzy Azeri, co-founder at mabl. "Yet there are very few resources dedicated to the software testing space. Careers in QA fills that void as a place where the larger QA community could connect and seek new opportunities for growth.

