Mabl Unleashes GenAI Innovations, Transforming AI-driven Test Automation

The #1 AI-native test automation platform empowers teams to ensure quality in the era of AI-driven applications

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mabl unveiled pioneering new advancements for AI Test Automation at their 5th annual software quality conference, mabl Experience 2024. The leader in AI-Native Test Automation showcased continued commitment to leveraging AI to modernize all phases of the quality engineering lifecycle with the general availability of GenAI Assertions. As AI-driven applications become increasingly complex and unpredictable, mabl's GenAI Assertions make it the only Saas product on the market to provide the tools and capabilities needed to address the unique testing challenges they present.

GenAI Automation Ushers in a New Era in Testing

GenAI Assertions are designed to address the unique challenges of testing AI-powered applications, from validating AI-generated content to harnessing the analytical capabilities of LLMs which overcome typical shortcomings in automated tests. One example of this in practical application is testing to ensure a travel site displays imagery in a seasonally accurate way, like showing pictures of snowy mountains when searching for flights to Colorado in the winter. Another may be confirming an image has the correct watermark, or that a video is displaying media control symbols and closed captioning. mabl also previewed a groundbreaking AI test generation feature that reimagines how teams leverage AI in quality engineering. Unlike current solutions, mabl's AI acts as a collaborative team member, learning from existing tests, flows, and reusable components. This allows mabl to generate tests that are not only understandable and maintainable but also seamlessly integrate with your existing workflows, boosting efficiency and accelerating innovation.

"Generative AI is transforming the way software is built and tested," said Dan Belcher, co-founder of mabl. "With GenAI Assertions, we're giving quality teams the power to test the untestable and ensure the quality of AI-driven applications. This is a major step forward in our mission to make test automation accessible to everyone."

mabl for Playwright Empowers Developers with Enhanced Capabilities

During mabl Experience 2024, the team also announced the availability of mabl for Playwright as a way to provide comprehensive support to developers who want to extend coverage of their existing Playwright tests as well as for teams who have already invested in Playwright for test coverage. This integration allows developers to seamlessly invoke powerful mabl capabilities directly from their Playwright tests, including email testing, PDF validation, connecting to databases, and the newly released GenAI Assertions. Additionally, Playwright tests can now be configured to push results to mabl, providing a unified view of results and coverage across the entire testing landscape.

mabl Continues to See Excellence and Company Momentum

Beyond the unveiling of new product features, the keynote highlighted a banner year of success for the company as a whole, with three times the amount of API test runs and 39 million test runs over the past 12 months. The team released over 50 new product features this year, roughly 35% of them specific to AI. With Gartner noting that more than 70% of independent software vendors (ISVs) will have embedded GenAI capabilities in their enterprise applications by 2026, this puts mabl in a prime position to increase market share as the preferred testing platform.

mabl's growth and recognition within the industry continues to trend upwards, with the company earning its 5th AI Breakthrough Award, making it the #1 AI-powered test automation platform in the world. As mabl scales up, so too does its education program, mabl University, which surpassed 3,000 certifications this year. They are slated to release an AI-specific educational track by the end of 2024.

Speakers from ADP, Barracuda, Fox Broadcasting, Google, TrustCloud and more joined for this two-day event to talk about the impact of AI-powered testing in scenarios across a wide variety of industries and applications, as the testing community continues to evolve and engage with AI on a continuously growing scale.

This year's event also featured the 2nd Annual mabl Experience Awards. These awards recognize the quality teams and professionals extending the reach of quality across their organization and unleashing the power of AI to increase test coverage, extend visibility into the state of quality across the team, enable DevOps adoption, and improve the customer experience.

The winners are:

Most Impactful Quality Transformation: Eli Lilly

Most Innovative Use of AI: Priceline

Client Partner of the Year: Abstracta

AI Testing Visionary: Greg Goldshteyn, Fox Broadcasting

Most Valuable Tester: Steven Adams and Anil Kumar, LifeVantage

and Anil Kumar, LifeVantage Quality Leader of the Year: Jessica Mosely, TrustCloud

Since starting in 2020, mabl Experience has grown in tandem with the quality community as testing takes on greater importance in the enterprise. The innovations and customer community showcased at mabl Experience 2024 highlights how test automation is driving value and business success as software development evolves.

About mabl

mabl is the leading unified test automation platform built on AI, cloud, and low-code innovations, delivering a modern approach that ensures the highest quality software across the entire user journey. Our SaaS platform allows teams to scale functional and non-functional testing across web apps, mobile apps, APIs, performance, and accessibility for best-in-class digital experiences. Hundreds of customer-centric brands including Intuit, JetBlue, Priceline, Stack Overflow trust mabl for software quality. Learn more at https://www.mabl.com; follow @mablhq on Twitter and @mabl on LinkedIn.

PR Contact

Abbey Charles, mabl

[email protected]

SOURCE MABL, Inc.