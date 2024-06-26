mabl Wins AI Breakthrough Award for the Fifth Time, Solidifies Position as the Most Awarded AI-Powered Testing Platform

BOSTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mabl , the leader in AI-powered test automation, has been awarded the 'Best AI-Based Solution for Engineering' at the AI Breakthrough Awards for the third year in a row and fourth year overall. This win marks mabl's fifth time receiving an AI Breakthrough award, solidifying its position as the most awarded AI testing platform in history.

This latest recognition from the AI Breakthrough Awards highlights mabl's continued leadership in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the software testing industry. mabl's AI-powered platform has enabled hundreds of enterprise-level software development and quality engineering teams to create reliable, high-quality software faster and more efficiently.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award for the fifth time," said Izzy Azeri, Co-founder at mabl. "This back-to-back win as the "Best AI-Based Solution for Engineering" demonstrates the unwavering dedication of our team to deliver the most advanced, intelligent, and effective software testing solutions. We started as an AI first testing company in 2017 and are grateful to our customers for their trust and partnership, and we look forward to continuing to lead the industry."

This award recognizes mabl's commitment to innovation and excellence in AI in a market that is expected to reach $407 billion in the next three years . Test automation, as a part of that market, is currently valued at $15.4 billion and expected to grow at a CGAR of 18.7% . mabl's platform leverages AI to automate test creation, execution, and maintenance, empowering software teams to test earlier and more often, improve test coverage, and boost efficiency while maintaining high-quality software standards.

"mabl's continuous AI innovation is incredibly exciting, and I'm proud to be collaborating with their product team to explore their latest breakthroughs," said Greg Goldshteyn, Manager of Quality Assurance at Fox Networks Group. "GenAI assertions, in particular, have opened up a whole new world of possibilities for validating complex content that was previously out of reach. We're excited about the potential this unlocks for ensuring the quality and accuracy of our video and advertising content."

As the only software testing platform to have won five AI Breakthrough Awards, mabl is proud to be the #1 AI-powered software testing tool on the market. This latest recognition solidifies mabl's position as the industry leader and showcases the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge testing solutions that enable software teams to thrive in the digital age.

About mabl

mabl, the leading AI-native test automation platform, empowers software teams to accelerate innovation while ensuring exceptional quality. Our unified platform streamlines testing across web, mobile, API, accessibility, and performance, enabling teams to release faster with confidence. Trusted by industry leaders like Microsoft, Charles Schwab, and JetBlue, mabl transforms how teams approach software quality.

