Mabtech Establishes Strategic U.S. Collaboration with Sai Life Sciences to Expand Access to EYRA™ Multiplex Immunology Platform

Sai Life Sciences' Boston site designated as co-marketed U.S. execution hub for Mabtech's EYRA platform, bringing high-sensitivity multiplex immune profiling to biopharma and biotech clients across the United States

STOCKHOLM and BOSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabtech, a Swedish life science tools company specializing in high-quality immunoassays, reagents, and instrumentation, today announced a strategic collaboration with Sai Life Sciences, a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO). Under the agreement, Sai's Boston discovery laboratory will serve as a co-marketed U.S. execution and demonstration hub for Mabtech's EYRA™ multiplex immunology platform.

Sai's immunology experts analyzing data on Mabtech EYRA

The collaboration will see Mabtech and Sai jointly deliver advanced immunology assay services – spanning high-sensitivity multiplex cytokine profiling and custom panel development – powered by the EYRA platform installed at Sai's Boston site. The initiative is designed to significantly accelerate access to next-generation immune profiling capabilities for biopharma and biotech organizations working across immuno-oncology, vaccines, inflammation, and cellular therapy.

"This collaboration reflects Mabtech's commitment to making advanced immunology tools accessible to researchers wherever they work," said Kimberlee Parent, Head of US Operations at Mabtech. "By partnering with Sai Life Sciences and placing EYRA at their Boston site, we are creating a powerful service model that brings the platform's no-flow multiplex readouts directly into the discovery workflows of Sai's broad client base. Mabtech's assay expertise combined with Sai's translational capabilities represent a compelling new standard for high-quality, reproducible immune profiling."

The EYRA platform was developed by Mabtech to address key limitations of conventional flow-based and plate-based immunoassay systems. By enabling simultaneous detection of dozens of analytes in a single run – with minimal hands-on time, intuitive software, and full automation readiness – EYRA delivers streamlined, scalable immune profiling for both routine and complex research programs. The platform is already in use at leading academic and biopharma sites across Europe and North America.

"For our discovery clients, the ability to generate reliable, decision-enabling data early in a program is critical," said Maneesh Pingle, Head of Discovery Services at Sai Life Sciences. "By establishing our Boston site as a U.S. execution hub for EYRA-enabled immunology workflows, we are significantly strengthening Sai's capability to support complex programs in immunology and immuno-oncology. This collaboration allows us to integrate advanced immune profiling seamlessly into broader discovery and translational strategies – helping teams move from biological hypothesis to confident development decisions faster."

As part of the collaboration, Mabtech and Sai Life Sciences will engage in joint business development activities targeting U.S.-based biopharma and biotech companies, with a particular focus on programs in immuno-oncology, vaccine immunogenicity, and inflammation. The partnership also includes a co-branded thought leadership program, encompassing case studies, white papers, and scientific presentations at key immunology conferences.

Key Elements of the Collaboration

Installation and operation of the EYRA ™ platform at Sai Life Sciences' Boston discovery site

platform at Sai Life Sciences' Boston discovery site Joint delivery of EYRA-based multiplex immunology panels and custom assay development

Co-branded client demonstrations and pilot programs at the Boston hub

Shared thought leadership, including case studies and scientific publications

Integrated business development engagement from early discovery through translational research

About Mabtech

Mabtech is a Swedish life science tools company headquartered in Nacka Strand, Sweden, with a strong global commercial presence. Founded on a commitment to scientific excellence, Mabtech develops and manufactures high-quality monoclonal antibodies, immunoassay kits, peptide pools, and instrumentation to support advanced immunology research worldwide. Mabtech's product portfolio spans ELISpot, FluoroSpot, ELISA, and multiplex technologies, including the EYRA™ platform. For more information, please visit

www.mabtech.com

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a global, integrated CRO providing end-to-end contract research and manufacturing services from early drug discovery through clinical development. With a growing international footprint and deep scientific expertise, Sai partners with leading biopharma and biotech companies to accelerate the development of novel therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.sailifesciences.com.

Media Contacts

Mabtech

Jens Gertow, Chief Marketing Officer

Email: [email protected]

Sai Life Sciences

Sriram Gopalakrishnan

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mabtech