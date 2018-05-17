MabVax Therapeutics Receives U.S. Patent for Fully Human Antibodies Targeting the Antigen GD2 Expressed on Sarcoma, Melanoma, and Neuroblastoma

This is the second patent issued in the antibody portfolio created through MabVax's unique discovery platform, which uses blood samples from patients vaccinated with selected tumor associated carbohydrate antigens. The recovery of human antibodies directly from vaccinated cancer patients makes the antibodies discovered by MabVax highly unique and potentially useful while reducing the kinds of toxicities induced by non-human antibodies. Similar to the Company's sialyl lewis A (sLea) and Thomsen-nouveau (Tn) antigen targeting antibodies, the ganglioside GD2 targeting antibodies have the potential to be developed as therapeutic and diagnostic products. Additional disease targets for anti-GD2 antibodies include sarcoma, melanoma, and neuroblastoma.

"The issuance of this patent represents another valuable intellectual property asset brought forward by MabVax and is an important component of our unique discovery strategy and expands our robust patent estate. Importantly, this filing is timely as we evaluate additional product candidates that have the potential to address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancers to fuel our pipeline and expand our partnering discussions," stated David Hansen, MabVax's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company has already made substantial progress required to translate the GD2 preclinical development program into clinical development. In collaboration with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, data from the preclinical development program were presented as a poster at the World Molecular Imaging Conference last year. The results of the study demonstrated the anti-GD2 antibodies had high specificity and antibody drug conjugates based on these antibodies were readily internalized and cytotoxic. Immuno-PET agents developed with these antibodies showed good accumulation on osteosarcoma tumors and demonstrated potential utility as a diagnostic imaging agent.

About MabVax:

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a fully human antibody discovery platform focused on the rapid translation into clinical development of products to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Our antibody MVT-5873, is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets sialyl Lewis A (sLea), an epitope on CA19-9, and is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials as a therapeutic agent for patients with pancreatic cancer and other CA19-9 positive tumors. CA19-9 is expressed in over 90% of pancreatic cancers and in other diseases including small cell lung and GI cancers. CA19-9 plays an important role in tumor adhesion and metastasis, and is a marker of an aggressive cancer phenotype. CA19-9 serum levels are considered a valuable adjunct in the diagnosis, prognosis and treatment monitoring of pancreatic cancer. With our collaborators including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Rockefeller University, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Honor Health and Imaging Endpoints, we have treated more than 50 patients with either our therapeutic antibody designated as MVT-5873 or our PET imaging diagnostic product designated as MVT-2163 in Phase 1 clinical studies, and demonstrated early safety, specificity for the target and a potential efficacy signal. Patient dosing has commenced for our lead development program in Phase 1 clinical study of the Company's radioimmunotherapy product MVT-1075. For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.mabvax.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release on announcing the granting of United States Patent No. 9,856,324 for its series of fully-human monoclonal anti-GD2 antibodies contains "forward-looking statements" regarding matters that are not historical facts, including statements relating to the Company's clinical trials and product development pipeline We have no assurance that all of the product development pipeline will be fully developed by the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as amended and supplemented from time to time and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by the Company to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

MabVax Investor Contact:

Email: MabVaxIR@mabvax.com

Phone: 833-208-6789

Media Contact:

Russo Partners LLC

Phone: 212-845-4272

Email: travis.kruse@russopartnersllc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mabvax-therapeutics-receives-us-patent-for-fully-human-antibodies-targeting-the-antigen-gd2-expressed-on-sarcoma-melanoma-and-neuroblastoma-300647190.html

SOURCE MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mabvax.com

