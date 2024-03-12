Mabwell to Present Pre-clinical Results at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with entire industry chain, announced that it will present results of three preclinical studies as poster presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting to be held in San Diego, USA, from April 5-10, 2024.

The AACR Annual Meeting is one of the largest cancer research conferences in the world. The abstracts have been published on the AACR official website.

Poster Presentation

01

Abstract title: Disrupting IL-11/IL-11R signaling by an efficacious anti-IL-11 antibody 9MW3811 enhances T cell tumor infiltration and synergizes with anti-PD-1 therapies in vivo

Abstract Number: 2365

Location: Poster Section 38

Poster Board Number: 11

Session Date and Time: Apr 8, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PDT

02

Abstract title: 2MW4991, a novel ADCC-enhanced integrin αvβ8 blocker, exhibits high anti-tumor potency and was well tolerated in cynomolgus monkeys

Abstract Number: 6349

Location: Poster Section 41

Poster Board Number: 10

Session Date and Time: Apr 9, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM PDT

03

Abstract title: 2MW4691, a novel CCR8/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, displays potent anti-tumor efficacy by specifically depleting tumor-infiltrating Tregs and blocking CTLA-4 signaling on CD8+ T cells

Abstract Number: 6350

Location: Poster Section 41

Poster Board Number: 10

Session Date and Time: Apr 9, 2024 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM PDT

About 9MW3811

9MW3811 is a high-affinity humanized neutralizing antibody against IL-11. It is currently undergoing Phase 1 clinical trials in Australia and China. IL-11 is an important inflammation factor that plays a crucial role in fibrosis and the development and progression of tumors. Studies have shown that high expression of IL-11 is associated with the prognosis of various tumors such as lung cancer, liver cancer, and colorectal cancer. It has significant effects on various cells in the tumor microenvironment, including tumor cells, macrophages, T cells, and tumor-associated fibroblasts. 9MW3811 inhibits the activation of the downstream signaling pathway of IL-11 by blocking the binding of IL-11 to IL-11R, demonstrating good anti-tumor therapeutic effects in multiple preclinical pharmacodynamic models. When used in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies, 9MW3811 significantly promotes the infiltration of CD8+ T lymphocytes, improving the T cell exhaustion caused by anti-PD-1 antibodies, thereby showing better combined anti-tumor efficacy.

About 2MW4991

2MW4991 is a high-specificity, high-affinity ADCC-enhanced antibody targeting integrin αvβ8. Integrin αvβ8 is an important activator of TGF-β, specifically regulating the activity of TGF-β in immune cells. Studies have found that integrin αvβ8 is highly expressed in certain tumors, and blocking αvβ8 can completely inhibit the release of TGF-β. 2MW4991 exhibits strong anti-tumor activity in immune-excluded tumor models, significantly promoting immune cell infiltration in immune-excluded tumors and greatly increasing the sensitivity of immune-excluded tumors to PD1 inhibitors.

About 2MW4691

2MW4691 is an ADCC-enhanced bispecific antibody targeting CCR8/CTLA-4. CTLA-4 is expressed on both CD8+ T cells and Tregs, and targeting CTLA-4 has a strong anti-tumor effect, but its clinical application is limited due to strong side effects. CCR8 is a specific marker for tumor infiltrating Tregs, almost not expressed on other immune cells and peripheral Tregs. 2MW4691 retains high affinity for CCR8 and attenuated CTLA-4 targeting activity, specifically eliminating tumor-infiltrating Tregs and blocking the immunosuppression mediated by CTLA-4 signaling on peripheral CD8+ T cells. It demonstrates strong anti-tumor activity in preclinical transgenic animal models and shows good safety in primates.

About Mabwell

Mabwell (688062.SH) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with the entire value chain of the pharmaceutical industry. We provide more effective and accessible therapy and innovative medicines to fulfill global medical needs. Since 2017, an advanced R&D system which covers target discovery, early discovery, druggability, preclinical, clinical research and manufacturing transformation was established. Mabwell has 14 pipeline products in different stages based on a world-class and state-of-the-art R&D engine, including 10 novel drug candidates and 4 biosimilars. We focus on the therapeutic areas of oncology, auto-immune diseases, metabolic disorders, ophthalmologic diseases and infectious diseases, etc. Of these, 2 products have been approved and commercialized, 2 products have been filed for MA approval, 3 products are in pivotal trials. We have also undertaken 1 national major scientific and technological special project for "Significant New Drugs Development", 2 projects for National Key R&D Programmes, and multiple provincial and municipal science and technological innovation projects. Mabwell's Taizhou factory possesses robust in-house manufacturing capability compliant with international GMP standards regulated by the NMPA, FDA and EMA, and has passed the EU QP Audit. The large-scale manufacturing base located in Shanghai is under construction. Our mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and our vision is "Innovation, from ideas to reality". For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

