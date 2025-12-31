Mabwell's Adalimumab Biosimilar Receives Marketing Approval in Indonesia

SHANGHAI, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with a fully integrated industry chain, announced that its Adalimumab Injection 9MW0113 (Marketed as JUNMAIKANG in China) has been granted marketing authorization by the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority (Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan, BPOM). This marks the third overseas marketing approval obtained by Mabwell so far this year.

Co-developed by Mabwell and Junshi Biosciences, 9MW0113 has become the first Adalimumab biosimilar independently developed in China to receive marketing approval from BPOM. To date, Mabwell has signed formal cooperation agreements for 9MW0113 in more than ten countries and has submitted registration applications in multiple countries, including Jordan and Peru.

Mr. Hu Huiguo, Board Director, Senior Vice President, and Board Secretary at Mabwell, stated, "Indonesia is the most populous country in Southeast Asia with an ever-growing demand for healthcare. As a member of PIC/S (Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme), Indonesia maintains a rigorous drug quality review system. This validation further reinforces our global commercialization strategy and reflects our commitment to expanding access to high‑quality biologics that address unmet medical needs for patients around the world."

About Mabwell

Mabwell (688062.SH) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with capabilities spanning the entire pharmaceutical value chain. The company is committed to providing more effective and accessible therapies to meet global medical needs, with a focus on oncology and aging-related diseases. Mabwell's mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and its vision is "Innovation, from Ideas to Reality." For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the potential safety, efficacy, regulatory review or approval and commercial success of our product candidates and those relating to the Company's product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. "Forward-looking statements" are statements that are not historical facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: environment; politic; economy; society; legislation; our dependence on our product candidates, most of which are still in preclinical or various stages of clinical development; our reliance on third-party vendors, such as contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; our ability to complete required clinical trials for our product candidates and obtain approval from regulatory authorities for our product candidates; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel. In case one or more of these risks or uncertainties deteriorate, or any assumptions are incorrect, the actual results may be seriously inconsistent with the stated results.

The Company cautions all the persons not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation, except as specifically required by law and the rules of the applicable Stock authority to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking descriptions, figures and assumptions in this press release are applicable to this statement.

SOURCE Mabwell