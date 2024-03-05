MAC Boys Entertainment (MBE) Presents, in Partnership with Orlando Family Stage, New Original Work "Belladonna: The Musical"

Three generations of women… One recipe for the perfect murder. Based on the true story of Giulia Tofana.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Belladonna: The Musical", an innovative, original work set to make its debut at Orlando Family Stage, tells the story of Giulia Tofana, a real-life, infamous peddler of an undetectable poison to abused wives in order to kill their husbands in 17th-century Italy. It explores the complex relationships between all of the women as they participate in the clandestine poisoning business, delving into themes of domestic violence, female empowerment, secrecy, and the consequences of one's actions.

The musical's book was adapted from a TV series pilot written by Di'ana Rodriguez and Angel Partie that took second place in the 2023 Scriptapalooza TV screenplay competition and is represented by a Hollywood literary manager. Di'ana, a seasoned performer, is making her directorial debut. The musical is scored, produced, and performed by Orlando talent, including Savannah Pedersen, a multi-award-winning director/writer/producer/composer who joined the creative team as a writer and musical director, and Christopher Payen, who came on board as a multi-award-winning choreographer in addition to co-producing the show with MBE.

The all-female cast spans three decades of talent, including Devyn Schoen as Giulia, Caroline Clay Brooks as her mother, Zoe Dunn as Giulia's stepdaughter, and Sara Diaz as the socialite who threatens everything. Daisy Melody, Zoe Georgiadis, Krystal Kennedy, Shir Love, Tabitha Santillan, and Kiera Shackelford play vital supporting roles. Our cast is proudly diverse, supporting MBE's core tenant that representation matters and lifting up female and LGBTQ+ creative talent.

The production runs from March 7th through March 17th, celebrating Women's History Month.

Venue: Orlando Family Stage

Address: 1001 E Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32803

Performance Dates and Times:

Domestic Violence Survivors' Night VIP Viewing: October 5, 2024 , 8:00 PM





, Evening Performances: October 7-9 & 14-16, 2024, 8:00 PM





& 14-16, 2024, Matinee Performances: October 10 & 17, 2024, 4:00 PM

Tickets for "Belladonna: The Musical" are available now at www.macboysentertainment.com/now-playing . For more information, please visit www.belladonnathemusical.com .

About MBE:

MBE was created with the collective goal to bring the work and stories of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to the theatrical forefront.

