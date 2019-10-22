M∙A∙C Cosmetics Launches 'Starring You' Collection For Holiday Season

"Upon working with the Starring You collection, the first word that came to my mind was 'opulent,'" said Fatima Thomas, M·A·C Senior Artist. "The finishes are reflective, varying from moderate frost to high-beam metallic, and apply smoothly. The colour palette is sophisticated and urbane. After the predominantly fiery coppers and rusts of SS19, it's refreshing to create looks with rich plums, pinots, irons and garnets laced with sparkle."

In the new collection, stars are born this holiday season. All-new glitter-coated Kiss Of Stars Lipstick serves subtle glam or full-on glitz with creamy, eye-catching shimmer in six shades. Newly returned Spellbinder Shadow is another must-have, with magnetically charged ionized pigments that cling to eye lids. Four deep velvety shades provide intense, dimensional colour payoff. For Pro-worthy application, Thomas suggests starting with a layer of Prep + Prime 24-Hour Extend Eye Base, then spritzing Prep + Prime Fix + onto a brush loaded with Spellbinder Shadow before patting onto lids.

The color collection also stars six high-shine Lipglass hues, two Opalescent Powders for the face, one Powerpoint Eye Pencil, one lush Lash set and one Star Studs lip adornment – all in limited-edition glimmering packaging.

M∙A∙C Cosmetics will also have 33 holiday gift sets priced into four tiers, so there's something to leave everyone on your list star-struck, including the Stars Of Skincare Kit or the Star-Dipped Face Compact for the complexion-obsessed, the Starlit Lip Bag or the 12-piece Taste Of Stardom Mini Lipstick Kit for the lip lover and an Advent Calendar or Collector Of The Stars Kit, featuring 20 coveted full-sized lip shades. Collectable pouches, special packaging and limited-edition shades secure A-list gifting status.

Products are available starting now at all M∙A∙C locations and online. Visit maccosmetics.com to learn more about the Starring You Collection.

SOURCE MAC Cosmetics

