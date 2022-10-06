MAC Dental Welcomes Dr. Mary J. Lovell D.D.S. to the Team

GREEN BAY and DE PERE, Wisc., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAC Dental is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Mary J. Lovell to their esteemed practice. Dr. Lovell was born and raised in Wisconsin and is excited to be providing quality oral health care to patients in the extended Green Bay community. She is passionate about providing outstanding general dentistry for patients of all ages and brings a wealth of expertise in the area of facial esthetics by providing Botox®, Dermal Fillers, and Trigger Point Injections for TMJ, headaches, and orofacial pain.

Dr. Mary Lovell, Green Bay Dentist

"We are delighted to welcome such a talented dentist to our growing practice," says Dr. Heuer. "Providing the highest standard of dental care to the residents of Green Bay and the De Pere communities is our pleasure, and we are looking forward to serving even more members of our community with the addition of Dr. Lovell."

Dr. Lovell graduated from Notre Dame Academy high school in Green Bay and attended the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for her undergraduate degree and Marquette University School of Dentistry for her D.D.S. Following graduation, she obtained certification through the American Academy of Facial Esthetics for Botulinum Toxin (Botox), Dermal Fillers, and Trigger Point Injections for TMJ, Headaches, and Orofacial Pain. She is a member of the Wisconsin Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry and will be providing patients with exceptional oral health care at our MAC Dental Green Bay location.

"I am excited to be a member of the amazing team at MAC Dental," says Dr. Lovell. "It is my passion to provide the highest quality of care to patients, and I am looking forward to establishing long-term relationships with those in this wonderful community."

The MAC Dental Group has two locations in Wisconsin and provides comprehensive dental care to patients of all ages in the communities of Pulaski, Green Bay, Bellevue, De Pere, and other surrounding communities. Dr. Heuer, Dr. Noble, Dr. Popelars, and Dr. Russell all offer a wide range of oral health services such as preventive dentistry, cosmetic dentistry , endodontics, periodontics, implant dentistry, and facial esthetics, among many others. To learn more about MAC Dental and the services they provide, please visit their website. https://macdental.com/

Contact

MAC Dental

Dr. Sarah B. Heuer D.D.S.

(920) 435-6894

[email protected]

MAC Dental Contact

SOURCE MAC Dental