MAC Faucets Guarantees Quick Delivery of Decorative Automatic Faucet Collections in 22 Finishes

News provided by

MAC Faucets

13 Jul, 2023, 12:37 ET

California-based manufacturing company provides affordable, luxurious and complete solutions for all commercial bathroom applications

PARAMOUNT, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designers and specifiers of commercial bathrooms unanimously prefer finish-matched faucets and accessories for projects because of the consistent look. The challenge often comes down to the timely availability of all required products to complete the project, especially for finishes other than chrome. MAC Faucets, a leading manufacturer of innovative automatic faucet collections, sets itself apart from the competition by guaranteeing the availability of its full product line in 22 finishes.

MAC Faucets' CEO Fadi Shakkour said: "20 years ago, MAC Faucets began with the simple idea to create hands-free, automatic faucets that are reliable, affordable and highly stylized. But what good are the most beautiful faucets if they are not available when you need them?"

MAC Faucets differentiates itself in the industry by offering a wide range of products that are readily available on their shelves. With a selection of over 22 finishes to choose from, customers can easily find the perfect fit for their specific project and application. Many of these products are conveniently in stock and can be shipped within two to three days, ensuring quick delivery. While lead times can be challenging in the industry, MAC Faucets strives to deliver its entire product portfolio within three to eight weeks, depending on the quantity and finish chosen.

MAC Faucets' offering is expansive in the number of finishes it offers as well as in the number of styles. The typical commercial restroom features a minimalistic, practical design that serves its purpose, and the faucet styles fall in line with the utilitarian approach: simple, sleek and no-fuss touchless faucets. The product offering in the marketplace reflects these preferences with very limited available design styles and finishes. However, MAC Faucets believes that commercial restrooms have more potential to shine by using a variety of styles, including touchless products in transitional and traditional designs. With the right product choices, any restroom can be elevated to become more visually appealing and welcoming. 

"There is no reason to compromise on design options in a commercial space. That's why we offer not only contemporary but transitional and traditional design styles as well. Combined with our readily available 22 finishes, we have the perfect products to outfit any project and are ready to ship", added Shakkour.

About MAC Faucets

MAC Faucets was founded in 2000 and is based in Paramount, Cal. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative automatic faucets for commercial applications. MAC Faucets is the supplier of choice of automated bathroom hardware for the White House and many high-profile hospitality businesses. It offers a proprietary line of high-performing, luxurious automatic faucet collections that are in stock and available in 22 finishes and provides exceptional value. Collections include automatic faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves and other commercial bathroom products. For more information, visit macfaucets.com.

Press Contact:

Mirjam Lippuner
920-395-8998
https://macfaucets.com/

SOURCE MAC Faucets

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.