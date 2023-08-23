TiO elevates the commercial hygiene experience with a space-saving, stylish fusion of an electronic faucet and soap dispenser

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAC Faucets presents TiO, a product that seamlessly combines the functionality of an automatic faucet and soap dispenser in one body. TiO offers a harmonious blend of elegance and convenience by marrying two essential functions into one and creating a clean, uncluttered look by requiring one countertop hole instead of two.

MAC Faucets Introduces Touchless Two-in-One Faucet and Soap Dispenser TiO

Effective, elegant design demands not only efficiency but also consistency. With TiO, MAC Faucets also addresses the challenge of providing finish-matched faucets and accessories that cater to designers and specifiers seeking a cohesive and refined look for their projects. By guaranteeing the timely availability of TiO in the full array of 22 finishes to match all other MAC Faucets products, the brand caters to small and large commercial projects.

"Our journey began two decades ago with the aim to create hands-free, reliable, affordable, and stylish faucets. TiO is our latest innovation, and it exemplifies our ethos of offering high-quality products that are readily available in an entire range of finishes," said Fadi Shakkour, CEO of MAC Faucets.

TiO is offered in two design styles at two different heights: a smooth round shape, and a geometric square shape. The faucet body is crafted from solid brass with state-of-the-art valving and pumping systems. The TiO dispenses standard liquid soap or hand sanitizer, and refilling the soap and adjusting the dispensed quantity are simple processes.

The TiO fits any standard single-hole sink, even sinks with faucet holes that are less than an inch in diameter. The product can easily be serviced without removing it from the deck. A single power source – battery or AC adapter – powers both the faucet and soap dispenser while the resin-encased control electronics provide reliable long-term service.

"We're proud of this product," said Shakkour, who is also the lead engineer for product design and development. "It epitomizes what we stand for, quality design and lasting value."

About MAC Faucets

MAC Faucets was founded in 2000 and is based in Paramount, Cal. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative automatic faucets for commercial applications. MAC Faucets is the supplier of choice of automated bathroom hardware for the White House and many high-profile hospitality businesses. It offers a proprietary line of high-performing, luxurious automatic faucet collections that are in stock and available in 22 finishes and provides exceptional value. Collections include automatic faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves and other commercial bathroom products. For more information, visit macfaucets.com.

Press Contact:

Mirjam Lippuner

920-395-8998

https://www.macfaucets.com/

SOURCE MAC Faucets