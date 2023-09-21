MAC Faucets Launches the MAC Washroom Accessories Collection

The comprehensive bathroom accessories collection is finished on-demand in the MAC Faucets manufacturing facility in Southern California

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAC Faucets, a leading manufacturer of innovative automatic faucet collections, presents the MAC Washroom Accessories Collection. This collection provides a large selection of accessories for the commercial bathroom focusing on creating a unified and visually appealing bathroom environment. It includes grab bars; soap, aroma/air freshener, toilet paper and toilet seat cover dispensers; and touch-free hand dryers.

Each collection of accessories is available in an array of 22 finishes to complement the MAC automated faucet offering. This collection embodies the vision of "one bathroom, one finish", where every element in the washroom seamlessly aligns to create a harmonious and visually pleasing space.

The MAC Accessories Collection is crafted with solid stainless steel, ensuring durability. With finishes meticulously applied in the company's Southern California factory, the offering includes a selection of 22 finishes, allowing designers and specifiers to choose the perfect hue to match their bathroom's aesthetics.

Fadi Shakkour, president of MAC Faucets, emphasizes the unique approach: "What sets us apart is our Southern California finishing facility, which enables us to provide all finish options in a timely manner after our products arrive in their raw finish. This capability makes it possible for us to offer customers a wide range of finish options, and to stock and deliver them efficiently."

MAC Faucets empowers interior designers and architects to create bathrooms with a unified look. Shakkour adds: "MAC Faucets is the only provider that ensures a consistent finish across all commercial bathroom elements."

About MAC Faucets

MAC Faucets was founded in 2000 and is based in Paramount, Cal. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative automatic faucets for commercial applications. MAC Faucets is the supplier of choice of automated bathroom hardware for the White House and many high-profile hospitality businesses. It offers a proprietary line of high-performing, luxurious automatic faucet collections that are in stock and available in 22 finishes and provides exceptional value. Collections include automatic faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves and other commercial bathroom products. For more information, visit macfaucets.com.

