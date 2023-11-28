MAC Faucets Leads the Way in Sustainable Faucet Manufacturing

Eco-friendly practices in manufacturing, energy use and product design revolutionize and reduce environmental impact

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAC Faucets, a leading manufacturer of commercial bathroom products, including faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves, hand dryers and related bathroom accessories, today reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability with a series of innovative initiatives aimed at revolutionizing water usage and reducing environmental impact.

"At MAC Faucets, we are driven by a mission to create sustainable products that set new benchmarks in reducing environmental impact," said Fadi Shakkour, the company's president. "Our vision is to create a world where every drop of water is valued, and our faucets and flush valves lead the industry in sustainability and responsible water consumption."

MAC Faucets has integrated sustainability into every facet of its operations. From prioritizing eco-friendly materials to reducing energy and water consumption, the company has implemented a holistic approach to ensure sustainability is at the core of its business model. A key aspect of this commitment is the company's use of 100% carbon-free energy sources, including wind and solar power, to operate its facilities. This shift not only aligns with the company's environmental responsibility but has also resulted in increased energy efficiency and lowered operational costs.

The company's recycling program is another testament to its eco-conscious ethos. Working with specialized recycling facilities, MAC Faucets ensures weekly and monthly pick-up of unused brass, cardboard and recyclable plastics. This initiative significantly minimizes waste and underscores its dedication to environmental stewardship. The company plans to increase the content of recycled material in packaging from 80% to 99% by 2025.

To further bolster its sustainable practices, MAC Faucets has established stringent criteria for its vendors and suppliers, ensuring they adhere to the company's eco-specification sheet. This includes supplier audits, local sourcing for finishing, and the use of certified suppliers that share the brand's commitment to eco-friendly practices.

MAC Faucets has also made significant strides in its product lines, incorporating features like flow-restricting aerators and recyclable materials. These innovations not only demonstrate the company's commitment to sustainable manufacturing but also influence customer choices towards eco-friendly options.

As MAC Faucets continues to navigate its sustainability journey, it remains focused on reducing its environmental footprint and improving energy efficiency across all manufacturing processes. The company envisions a future where the faucet industry moves collectively towards environmentally friendly materials and processes.

"Through our sustainability efforts, we are not just enhancing our operations but also positively impacting our customers and the wider market," added Shakkour. "We are proud to lead the charge in creating a more sustainable future for the faucet industry."

About MAC Faucets

MAC Faucets was founded in 2000 and is based in Paramount, Cal. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative automatic faucets for commercial applications. MAC Faucets is the supplier of choice of automated bathroom hardware for the White House and many high-profile hospitality businesses. It offers a proprietary line of high-performing, luxurious automatic faucet collections that are in stock and available in 22 finishes and provides exceptional value. Collections include automatic faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves and other commercial bathroom products. For more information, visit macfaucets.com.

