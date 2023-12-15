MAC Faucets Offers a Finish for Every Season and Project

MAC Faucets

15 Dec, 2023, 17:00 ET

The company announces enhanced finish customization options, emphasizing quality and versatility in design for diverse client needs

PARAMOUNT, Calif. , Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAC Faucets, a leading manufacturer of commercial bathroom products, including faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves, hand dryers and related bathroom accessories, announces its expanded capabilities in custom finishes, ensuring choice, quality and style for every customer need. On special request, MAC Faucets has the capability to provide any color finish – even Christmas colors – in addition to its 22 standard finishes.

"At MAC Faucets, we understand that the finish of a product is not just a detail, but an essential aspect of its overall design and user experience," said Fadi Shakkour, President of Mac Faucets. "We're dedicated to providing our clients with a wide range of customizable options, ensuring that each faucet we produce is functional and a perfect fit for the aesthetic they envision."

Adapting to the specific needs of each order, MAC Faucets has refined its finishing process to ensure the highest quality. Whether a client chooses a satin or polished finish, specialized techniques are employed, including brushing or polishing, followed by expert plating. This meticulous approach guarantees products that are both aesthetically pleasing and durable.

In recognizing the importance of product reliability, MAC Faucets backs its finishes with a one-year warranty, reflecting the company's confidence in its craftsmanship and commitment to providing dependable solutions.

Responding to increasing demand for personalization, the company now offers over 22 standard finishes and accommodates custom color requests. This service is designed to meet the unique design visions of individual clients, allowing for a high level of customization in every project.

Efficiency is key in the company's operations, with most custom finish orders completed within 3-4 weeks. More intricate finishes, such as brass and gold, require 8-12 weeks, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and quality.

MAC Faucets' expertise in high-quality, customized products is showcased in its diverse portfolio, including prestigious projects like the satin gold products used in the White House.

The full range of finishes is available on the MAC Faucets website. For more information, please visit https://www.macfaucets.com/finishes.

About MAC Faucets

MAC Faucets was founded in 2000 and is based in Paramount, Cal. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative automatic faucets for commercial applications. MAC Faucets is the supplier of choice of automated bathroom hardware for the White House and many high-profile hospitality businesses. It offers a proprietary line of high-performing, luxurious automatic faucet collections that are in stock and available in 22 finishes and provides exceptional value. Collections include automatic faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves and other commercial bathroom products. For more information, visit macfaucets.com.

Press Contact:
Mirjam Lippuner
920-395-8998

SOURCE MAC Faucets

