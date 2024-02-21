MAC Faucets Unveils Accessible Bathroom Collection

News provided by

MAC Faucets

21 Feb, 2024, 21:00 ET

ADA-compliant bathroom accessory collection elevates inclusivity, comfort, and safety

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAC Faucets, a leading manufacturer of commercial bathroom products, including faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves, hand dryers and related bathroom accessories, announces the launch of its Accessible Bathroom Collection. Designed with a focus on inclusivity, comfort, and safety, this new line provides accessible bathroom solutions for commercial applications.

The Accessible Bathroom Collection by MAC Faucets includes a range of products that embody both style and practicality, ensuring an enhanced bathroom experience for everyone. The collection features an array of grab bars, user-friendly toilet seat covers, and paper towel dispensers, all crafted from premium stainless steel for lasting durability.

Collection Highlights

The collection's modern grab bars are sleek and contemporary and are available in MAC Faucets' standard offering of over 22 finishes, providing sturdy support without sacrificing style. They come in lengths of 18, 36, and 42 inches, featuring 16-gauge corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction for robustness and concealed mounting for a seamless look. They can support weights of up to 250 pounds.

Commitment to accessibility is at the forefront, with every product designed to be ADA-compliant, ensuring ease of use and confidence for individuals with disabilities.

"We are thrilled to showcase our Accessible Bathroom collection, which reflects our commitment to creating high-quality and eye-pleasing products for all," said Fadi Shakkour, CEO at MAC Faucets.

For further information on MAC Faucets and its extensive product line, visit https://www.macfaucets.com/washroom-accessories

About MAC Faucets

MAC Faucets was founded in 2000 and is based in Paramount, Cal. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative automatic faucets for commercial applications. MAC Faucets is the supplier of choice of automated bathroom hardware for the White House and many high-profile hospitality businesses. It offers a proprietary line of high-performing, luxurious automatic faucet collections that are in stock and available in 22 finishes and provides exceptional value. Collections include automatic faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves and other commercial bathroom products. For more information, visit macfaucets.com.

Press Contact:

Mirjam Lippuner
920-395-8998
https://www.macfaucets.com/

SOURCE MAC Faucets

Also from this source

MAC Faucets Offers a Finish for Every Season and Project

MAC Faucets Offers a Finish for Every Season and Project

MAC Faucets, a leading manufacturer of commercial bathroom products, including faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves, hand dryers and related...
MAC Faucets Leads the Way in Sustainable Faucet Manufacturing

MAC Faucets Leads the Way in Sustainable Faucet Manufacturing

MAC Faucets, a leading manufacturer of commercial bathroom products, including faucets, soap dispensers, flush valves, hand dryers and related...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.