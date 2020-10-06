MAC Launches 2020 Virtual Regional Conference

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Acquirers' Committee (MAC) is pleased to announce its Virtual Regional Conference to be held on October 20-22, 2020. This online conference will replace the three in-person regional events that MAC previously held in the east, west and midwest regions each year. By combining and changing the events to an online venue, MAC can provide a COVID-19 safe environment for providing the most up-to-date educational information as well as expand its reach in the payment's ecosystem.

The Virtual Regional Conference features a content-rich agenda in a format that accommodates busy schedules. Each day will deliver over two hours of engaging content and networking opportunities. A curated set of speakers will provide live sessions with dedicated time for audience Q & A. Day 1 will focus on Payment Regulators, Day 2 is dedicated to the Enforcement Ecosystem, and Day 3 will highlight Covid Impacts on the Payment Landscape.

Melissa Sutherland, Virtual Regional Co-Chair commented, "We are excited to be able to hold our first Virtual Regional Event. COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in many plans; however, MAC was determined not to let it cancel our regional events. I am proud that we were able to combine them into an exciting new format and are able to offer the same high-quality programming that we are known for providing. The great perk is that we can accommodate more attendees with this new format. We have over 200 registrants and expect to double that number."

The Virtual Regional Conference is free for MAC Members and $149 for non-members. Sponsors include: LegitScript, Verisk, Arnall, Golden, Gregory LLP, and Salus Payments. To register, view the complete agenda, or learn more about the event, visit MAC's website: www.macmember.org.

About Merchant Acquirers Committee

MAC is a nonprofit industry organization created to facilitate communication between its members. MAC's mission is to strengthen the payments ecosystem through ongoing education, communication, and cooperation among all its members, and we think that journey begins with anyone in the payments value chain. MAC achieves its mission through its annual conference (MAC Level Up), regional educational events, monthly webinars, as well as member alerts and bulletins. Members include acquiring banks, ISOs, credit card brands, Nacha, merchant monitoring vendors, law enforcement agencies, MSBs, lenders, payment processors, software and hardware vendors, security vendors, and payment facilitators.

Media Contact:

Brian Reddoch

Merchant Acquirers' Committee

213-309-6165

[email protected]

http://www.macmemberevent.org

SOURCE Merchant Acquirers' Committee